CloudHaus Dwellings Unveils the CloudHaus Steward Series™: Durable and Affordable Metal Dwellings for Unhoused Communities

London, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — CloudHaus Dwellings is proud to announce the launch of the CloudHaus Steward Series™, a transformative collection of prefabricated homes designed to provide durable, efficient, and non-combustible shelters for unhoused and transitional populations. Built with high performing Metal Structural Insulated Panels (MSIPs), these homes offer unmatched safety, comfort, and energy efficiency in an affordable and easy-to-assemble home building kit.

The CloudHaus Steward Series™ addresses the housing crisis with a revolutionary approach tailored for communities in urgent need of rapid and sustainable shelter solutions. Each home can be assembled in as little as three hours, using minimal tools and expertise.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at $7,900, each kit includes 4-in-1 MSIPs (metal structural framing, insulation, vapor barrier, and metal roof trusses), along with windows and doors, providing a complete housing solution. Add siding and roofing materials of choice for a fully finished home. The home kits take approximately 6-8 weeks to complete and deliver.

The CloudHaus Steward Series™ is available to order today and can be permitted anywhere small homes are allowed. CloudHaus structural engineers are licensed in all 50 states and can customize the dwellings to meet any and all permit requirements. Organizations, municipalities, and nonprofits committed to addressing homelessness are invited to explore this innovative housing solution.

A Solution for Immediate Shelter

“With the launch of the CloudHaus Steward Series™, we’re redefining what it means to create housing for unhoused populations,” said Lisa Copass, CEO and Founder of CloudHaus Dwellings. “These homes are not only quick to assemble but also engineered for safety, comfort, long-term resilience, and portability – having a 400 year life span. MSIP construction technology – proven in commercial and industrial buildings for over 30 years – brings unmatched durability and efficiency to residential construction. By embracing this innovation, we’re addressing the urgent need for housing that can withstand the challenges of our changing climate. This is a critical step toward providing meaningful, sustainable shelter solutions for those who need them most.”

Key Features of the CloudHaus Steward Series™:

Wood-Free Construction: Fully eliminates the risk of flame spread, ensuring unparalleled fire resistance.

Insulated for All Seasons: Featuring R-47 EPS foam insulation, the homes maintain consistent temperatures year-round while lowering energy costs.

Resilient Materials: Resistant to mold, rot, and pests, ensuring longevity even in challenging environments. The panel materials – steel and EPS foam – have a life span of over 400 years.

Tight Building Envelope: Delivers a draft-free, soundproof living space for privacy and comfort.

Energy-Efficient Heating: Insulated panels allow heating with a small 400-500-watt electric plug heater, minimizing energy usage.

Portable: Easily disassembled and reassembled, the panelized kits ideal for communities that may have only temporary permits and face relocation.

Affordable and Comprehensive: Starting at just $7,900, each kit includes 4-in-1 MSIPs (metal structural framing, insulation, vapor barrier, and roof trusses), along with windows and doors, providing a complete housing solution. Add siding and roofing materials of choice for a fully finished home.

Optional Add-Ons for Enhanced Versatility:

Exterior or Interior Metal Panel Siding: Enhances durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal.

Interior Slat Board Options: Ideal for creating organized spaces with flexible storage and display solutions.

For more information about the CloudHaus Steward Series™ or to place an order, visit www.cloudhausdwellings.com or contact us at hello@cloudhausdwellings.com.

About CloudHaus Dwellings

CloudHaus Dwellings is a leader in prefabricated housing solutions, pioneering the use of Metal SIP (metal structural insulated panel) technology to revolutionize the housing industry. Our mission is to provide innovative, sustainable, and accessible housing solutions for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s possibilities.

Media Contact:

CloudHaus Dwellings

hello@cloudhausdwellings.com

+1 (415) 308-6025