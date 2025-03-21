#1 International Bestselling Author Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco releases her book Living Fearless in Christ with Success!

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Living Fearless in Christ, which was released Wednesday, December 11, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and reached #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories in FOUR countries. Including Christian Living » Leadership, Religious Studies & Reference » Leadership, Christian Leadership (Books), & Religious Studies – Comparative Religion in the US. Christian Living » Leadership in CA and Christian Living » Leadership in AU. She also hit #1 Hot New Release List in NINE Categories in FOUR countries, including US, CA, AU, and DE.

Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco’s transformative journey from a celebrated career in national security to becoming a beacon of faith has culminated in a remarkable achievement: her book, Living Fearless in Christ, has become a #1 International Bestseller. Drawing from her decades of experience combating global threats and fostering unity, Hedieh now inspires readers worldwide with her testimony of hope, redemption, and unwavering faith. This bestseller milestone reflects her powerful message of embracing fearlessness through Christ, resonating deeply with audiences seeking spiritual empowerment. Hedieh’s impactful work continues to shine through her platform, ResurrectMinistry.com, her exclusive columns in The Christian Post, and the daily Living Fearless Devotional podcast.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In Living Fearless in Christ, author Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco unveils her powerful story of transformation—from a life defined by unbridled ambition, toxic relationships, and the rigid confines of religious dogma to one overflowing with freedom, purpose, and the healing love of Jesus Christ. Once a devout Muslim, Hedieh’s journey into the Christian faith is both a testament to her resilience and a roadmap for those seeking courage amidst the turbulence of modern life.

As she candidly shares her struggles with personal demons and the chaos of a high-stakes career, Hedieh reveals the powerful truth she discovered–only Christ breaks every chain. Through her gripping and hope-filled narrative, she shines a light on the path from victim to victor, inspiring readers to step boldly into their own divine purpose.

A beacon of hope and wisdom, Hedieh brings practical insights and a message that resonates deeply with anyone in search of true freedom. Living Fearless in Christ isn’t just a memoir; it’s an invitation to unleash your own boundless potential, overcome adversity, and trust in the one who offers ultimate peace and purpose.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco brings a wealth of experience from her dynamic career in national security to her latest venture as an author. With over two decades dedicated to serving in various capacities, including as a political officer in the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan and a senior advisor to FBI Headquarters, Hedieh has tirelessly worked to mitigate threats of mass targeted violence while fostering better relationships between communities and law enforcement.

After a notable career, Hedieh discovered a newfound passion for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She now dedicates her life to evangelical missions. Her main focus is the ResurrectMinistry. com platform, which enables global access to salvation. Additionally, Hedieh serves as an exclusive columnist for The Christian Post and co-hosts the Living Fearless Devotional daily podcast with her husband, where they provide insightful discussions on faith and life.

Hedieh’s expertise has garnered attention from major media outlets such as CNN, CBS News, C-SPAN, and Fox News. She has also authored numerous articles addressing the challenges of countering the Islamist threat in the U.S. and continues to engage in public discourse through radio interviews and podcasts.

With a Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California Law School and an undergraduate degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, Hedieh blends her legal, analytical, and business acumen with her fervent commitment to spreading the message of hope and redemption found in Christ.

Learn more by listening to the podcast Living Fearless Devotional.



Visit https://resurrectministry.com/



ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Hedieh’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

