LG Electrical Expands Comprehensive Electrical Services in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Highlands Ranch, CO, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — LG Electrical, a trusted name in residential and commercial electrical services, is thrilled to announce its expanded presence in the Highlands Ranch, Colorado area. As a locally owned and operated business, LG Electrical is dedicated to serving its community with excellence. Founded and led by Lukas Garrison, a Service-Disabled Veteran and master electrician, the company combines over a decade of experience with a passion for quality and customer satisfaction.

Locally Owned and Veteran-Operated

Lukas Garrison, the proud owner of LG Electrical, is a longtime resident of Highlands Ranch and is deeply committed to the area’s growth and safety. His extensive experience as a Critical Facilities Manager and his military background have instilled in him a dedication to precision, professionalism, and reliability. With a mission to provide trustworthy, high-quality electrical services, Lukas has made LG Electrical a cornerstone of the local community.

Comprehensive Electrical Services

LG Electrical offers a wide array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and businesses. Whether you need a quick repair or a major installation, LG Electrical has the expertise to handle it all. Services include:

Commercial Electrician Offerings

In addition to residential services, LG Electrical is proud to provide comprehensive commercial electrical solutions tailored to the needs of businesses. Our commercial electricians service everything from wiring and electrical upgrades to specialized services like parking lot lighting repair, LG Electrical ensures your commercial property is safe, functional, and well-lit. The team specializes in troubleshooting, maintaining, and upgrading commercial electrical systems to meet the demands of your business operations. Whether it’s a small office or a large commercial complex, LG Electrical is equipped to handle projects of any scale with professionalism and efficiency.

Unmatched Customer Reviews and Satisfaction

LG Electrical is proud to have received glowing feedback from clients across the Denver metro area. With an impressive 118 reviews and an average rating of 5.0, customers consistently highlight the company’s professionalism, promptness, and high-quality workmanship. From seamless installations of recessed lighting to cost-saving solutions for ceiling fan replacements, clients frequently commend LG Electrical for their honesty, efficiency, and attention to detail.

One customer noted, “The team at LG Electrical installed 16 recessed lights in a single day without cutting corners—they were professional and efficient.” Another shared, “Luke and his team helped me save money by recommending the best solutions, and the results were incredible.” This dedication to delivering exceptional service has earned LG Electrical a trusted reputation in Highlands Ranch and beyond.

A Commitment to Quality and Safety

At LG Electrical, quality and safety are the highest priorities. The team uses top-tier materials and advanced techniques to ensure every project is completed to exacting standards. Whether it’s a residential or commercial job, clients can trust LG Electrical to deliver reliable, lasting results.

About LG Electrical

LG Electrical is proud to be a veteran-owned and locally operated company based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Serving the Front Range and beyond, LG Electrical provides exceptional electrical services with a focus on community, integrity, and excellence. In addition to Highlands Ranch, the company serves Denver, Centennial, Castle Pines, Lakewood, Littleton, and Sterling Ranch.

For more information about LG Electrical or to schedule a service, visit https://lgelectricalllc.com or call (720) 698-7043. Experience the difference of working with a company that prioritizes trust, quality, and customer satisfaction.