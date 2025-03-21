Innovative RMail Features for Lawyers Highlighted at The Florida Bar’s LegalFuel CLE Session

Posted on 2025-03-21 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s mid-year release of its award-winning RMail platform showcased groundbreaking features at the June 17 virtual user conference, including a CLE session led by Jonathon Israel, Director of LegalFuel, the practice management center of The Florida Bar. Israel spotlighted four cutting-edge RMail technologies addressing persistent challenges for lawyers:

  1. Security Training Without Effort: RMail Recommends™ uses AI to provide “in-the-moment” security training, automatically sensitizing staff to email risks.
  2. Privacy-Protecting Replies: The Redact Reply™ feature prevents recipients from inadvertently exposing sensitive content in email threads.
  3. Control Email Forwarding: Disappearing Ink™ ensures sensitive content vanishes before recipients forward emails.
  4. Eliminate BCC Reply-All Risks: The Double Blind CC™ feature protects against unintended reply-all mishaps with BCC recipients.

Israel praised RPost’s commitment to the legal profession, calling the enhancements “truly pioneering and innovative.” The session offered 1 CLE credit to Florida Bar members.

RPost CEO Zafar Khan added, “These solutions are the result of years of listening to client needs and delivering smarter tools to make business better for our users.”

About RPost:
RPost is a leader in e-signature, email security, and compliance services, with over 25 million users globally. Recognized with prestigious awards, its patented technologies, including the Registered Email™ platform, empower businesses to manage secure communications effortlessly.

About LegalFuel:
LegalFuel serves as The Florida Bar’s practice management resource center, supporting lawyers with tools and insights to maintain excellence in the legal profession.

Learn more:

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/legal-tech-top-4-new-features-picked-by-legalfuel-of-the-florida-bar-at-optimize-2021

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution