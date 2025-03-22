Kitchen Tune-up – Transforming Kitchens Across North America

USA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Every homeowner’s wish is to see their kitchen in tip top condition. This can only be possible through kitchen remodeling. But with so many options available, choosing a particular provider can be tough. Fortunately, Kitchen Tune-Up, a premier kitchen remodeling franchise offers exceptional kitchen transformations that meet the desire of almost every type of home owner.

Introducing Kitchen Tune-Up

Since its inception in 1989, Kitchen Tune-Up has been dedicated to providing high-quality kitchen remodeling services. The company has grown significantly, now boasting over 265 franchised territories across the United States and Canada. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the market.

Kitchen Tune-Up’s dedication to quality and innovation has not gone unnoticed. The company has been consistently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list, earning a spot in the prestigious Franchise 500 Hall of Fame for being ranked for 34 consecutive years. This recognition underscores the brand’s stability, growth and trust.

Comprehensive Remodeling Services

Kitchen Tune-Up offers five primary services to update kitchens and cabinetry.

The Original Tune-Up: a proprietary wood reconditioning process that restores the original beauty of wood cabinetry.

a proprietary wood reconditioning process that restores the original beauty of wood cabinetry. Cabinet Redooring: Replacing old cabinets doors with new ones to give kitchens a fresh look without a full remodel.

Replacing old cabinets doors with new ones to give kitchens a fresh look without a full remodel. Cabinet Refacing: Updating the exterior of cabinets with new doors and veneers, providing a cost-effective alternative to replacing cabinets.

Updating the exterior of cabinets with new doors and veneers, providing a cost-effective alternative to replacing cabinets. Cabinet Painting: Transforming the look of cabinets with professional painting services.

Transforming the look of cabinets with professional painting services. Custom Cabinets: Designing and installing new, custom-built cabinets tailored to the homeowner’s specifications.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

At the heart of Kitchen Tune-Up’s success is its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company’s customer service standards, known as Trustpoints, ensure a hassle-free experience from start to finish. These Trustpoints include clear communication, respect for the customer’s home, and dedication to delivering on promises.

Why Choose Kitchen Tune-Up?

Kitchen Tune-Up prioritizes customer satisfaction with its Trustpoints, designed to exceed expectations and ensure confidence in every kitchen project.

Reputation

The team listens carefully and creates an organized plan to fulfil the agreed terms. Communication

Calls are returned within 24 hours, emphasizing clear and timely communication. Professionalism

The team respects homes by protecting work areas and cleaning up daily. Reliability

Dependable scheduling ensures the team arrives on time for every appointment. Solutions

If unforeseen issues arise, Kitchen Tune-Up works with clients to find mutually agreeable solutions.

Kitchen Tune-Up’s locally owned teams are dedicated to delivering exceptional service, making the remodelling process seamless and worry-free. To learn more about what Kitchen Tune-Up offers, visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/

About Kitchen Tune-Up

Kitchen Tune-Up is a leading kitchen remodelling franchise that has been transforming kitchens across North America since 1989. With over 265 franchised territories in the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is renowned for its innovative, customer-centric approach to kitchen remodelling. It has an extremely good track record of transforming kitchens in the North America region for several decades now.