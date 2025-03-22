RPost and eDist Team Up to Deliver Advanced E-Signature and E-Security Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has joined forces with eDist, a leading AI technology distributor in North America, to provide businesses with cutting-edge tools for digital transformation. With the integration of RMail Recommends™ AI and RSign dynamic templates, this partnership simplifies security and document workflows, making them more efficient and accessible. These solutions offer in-the-moment user training, smarter email encryption, and seamless e-signature processes that enhance productivity for organizations everywhere.

This collaboration leverages eDist’s expertise in AI-driven technologies and RPost’s innovation in humanized e-security. The RMail for Outlook app ensures secure, compliant communication, while RSign delivers affordable, feature-rich e-signature tools. “Our partnership with eDist empowers businesses to simplify contract management and correspondence, driving efficiency with ease,” stated Quinn Ruelle, CEO of eDist. Together, RPost and eDist are transforming how businesses approach security and e-signatures, catering to modern demands with smarter, more affordable solutions.

