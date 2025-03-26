Premier Catering Services by Idelica Limited in Dorset and Hampshire

Hampshire, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Idelica Limited, a leading Caterer in Dorset and Hampshire, is known for its high-quality, Spanish-inspired cuisine. Specializing in fresh paella, tapas, and other Mediterranean-style dishes, Idelica has earned a reputation for excellence in catering for weddings, private parties, and corporate events.

Catering for Various Events

Idelica Limited provides catering services for a range of events, including weddings, birthday parties, corporate functions, and other special celebrations. With a focus on customizable experiences, their catering services are designed to meet the needs of any event, regardless of size or style.

Flexible Service Options

To accommodate the specific requirements of each client, Idelica offers flexible service options such as food delivery, cooking and serving on-site, or simply delivering food ready to serve. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a large-scale event, Idelica has the expertise to ensure a memorable experience for all.

Menu Highlights

Spanish-Inspired Cuisine

Idelica Limited specializes in authentic Spanish dishes, with signature options such as paella and tapas. Their menu reflects the vibrant flavors and rich culinary traditions of Spain, providing a unique experience that is sure to impress guests.

Diverse Food Options

In addition to their Spanish offerings, Idelica also provides antipasti-style buffets, pizza, sharing boards, and grazing tables. Sweet options are also available, along with a towering cheese feast that is sure to please even the pickiest crowd. All dishes are made using the finest ingredients and are prepared fresh on the day of the event.

Dietary Requirements

Idelica is committed to accommodating dietary needs and preferences to ensure that all guests can enjoy their meals. With a wide variety of options, everyone will find something they love.

Expertise and Experience

A Decade of Excellence

With over ten years of experience in the catering industry, Idelica Limited has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and delicious food. Their focus on professionalism and attention to detail ensures a seamless and stress-free catering experience.

Personal Approach

Idelica takes pride in their personalized approach to event catering. By working closely with clients, they ensure that every aspect of the catering is tailored to meet the specific needs of the event, resulting in happy and satisfied guests.

Wedding Caterer in Dorset and Hampshire

Customizable Wedding Menus

Idelica specializes in wedding catering, offering a variety of menu options, including canapés, sit-down meals, sharing boards, grazing tables, and festival-style street food. They bring a relaxed Spanish-style feasting experience to weddings across Dorset and Hampshire.

Catering for Different Wedding Styles

Whether couples want their big day to be chilled, festive, formal, informal, or homely, Idelica’s flexible approach ensures that their catering fits seamlessly with the wedding theme and atmosphere.

Special Venues

Idelica Limited is a recommended wedding caterer at several popular venues, including Sopley Mill, The Old Vicarage, Deans Court, Gorwell Farm, Weddings in the Woods, and Gambledown Farm. Their mobile catering capabilities allow them to serve at almost any venue or location where people gather to celebrate.

Booking Process

Steps to Secure Catering

To secure Idelica’s services for a wedding or special event, clients are required to place a 20% deposit of the costed and agreed provision. At eight weeks before the event, final details are confirmed, including guest numbers and dietary requirements. Six weeks before the event, a final invoice is issued for the remaining balance.

Importance of Flexibility

Idelica’s approach allows for flexibility as guest numbers and plans may change in the weeks leading up to the event. This ensures that everyone is accounted for, reduces food waste, and provides a more accurate count for catering.

Contact Information and Call to Action

To learn more about Idelica Limited’s premier catering services in Dorset and Hampshire, or to discuss your upcoming event, call 01425 350350 today to speak with a member of the team.