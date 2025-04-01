DPrint 2025: Unlocking Digital Transformation in Packaging

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — As part of WEPACK 2025, DPrint 2025 is committed to presenting the latest digital application equipment and technologies for packaging product printing and formation. Set to unlock new business opportunities and revolutionize the future of packaging, DPrint 2025 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from April 8 to 10, 2025.

Driving Growth in Digital Packaging Printing

The digital printing industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, emerging as a powerhouse in the printing and packaging sector. According to Market Monitor, the global digital printing packaging market reached $31.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to $49.3 billion by 2028.

Among various application areas, packaging printing stands as the primary growth driver in digital printing, accounting for 40-50% of the market share. Label printing follows closely, representing approximately 25% of the market, fueled by increasing demand for personalization and short-run production.

DPrint 2025 is designed to empower packaging enterprises and end-users by providing access to cutting-edge advancements that drive cost reduction, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable green production. More than just a trade show, DPrint 2025 is a catalyst for new business opportunities, fostering innovation and supporting the sustainable growth of the packaging industry.

WEPACK 2025: A Global Showcase for the Packaging Industry

WEPACK 2025 and its concurrent shows including DPrint 2025 will feature an expansive 120,000㎡ exhibition space. The event will debut over 100 products on both global and regional scales, attracting more than 100,000 industry visitors. With participation from over 1,000 overseas agents and the presence of seven international pavilions, WEPACK 2025 promises to be a significant gathering. The event will host more than 1,200 quality exhibitors and welcome over 7,000 overseas buyers. Additionally, it is supported by over 100 international industry associations, underscoring its importance and influence in the packaging sector.

Exciting Onsite Events at DPrint 2025

• World Corrugated Forum (WCF) – Industry insights from global experts

• Matchmaking Meeting for Packaging Enterprises Investing in Vietnam – Exploring new business landscapes

• 2025 Summit Forum on Digital Printing Trends in Packaging – A deep dive into industry forecasts

• 2025 Forum on Digital Printing Technology Applications – Insights into innovative applications

• 2025 Digital Carnival Experience Event – Showcasing the latest in digital printing

• Lightweight Packaging Factory Gallery – Innovations in sustainable packaging

• WEPACK O2O Outlet Sales Event – A unique marketplace for packaging solutions

The “Lightweight Packaging” event will showcase innovative solutions and applications in lightweight packaging, driving advancements across the entire packaging industry. By bringing together experts and businesses, this event aims to accelerate global sustainable packaging development.

The 2025 WEPACK GC O2O Outlet Sales Event offers packaging enterprises an exclusive opportunity to source high-quality equipment, accessories, and consumables at exceptional discounts. This one-stop platform connects industry professionals with cost-effective solutions while exploring the latest market trends.

DPrint 2025, in conjunction with seven major packaging sector exhibitions, provides a comprehensive platform covering the entire industry chain—from raw materials to packaging processing and finished products.

Join DPrint 2025 and be part of the next wave of innovation in digital packaging printing. For more information, visit https://www.dprint-expo.com/en-gb.html.