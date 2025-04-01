SimplyCast Supports Educational Innovation with Dalhousie University

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast is pleased to announce that Dalhousie University has signed on for a university-wide implementation of SimplyCast’s hyperautomation platform. Winner of an open RFP for Email, CRM, and Form solutions capable of meeting the various needs of any university department, Simplycast is pleased to offer Dalhousie a solution offering increased marketing efficiency, optimization, and productivity across the university.

This innovative partnership is inspiring for SimplyCast as it expands on the extensive work the company has already done in the educational sphere — both through providing technology solutions and a commitment to furthering opportunities through scholarship grants, event sponsorships, and summer co-op employment.

“Dalhousie University has a proud history of nurturing exceptional talent and fostering innovation among its students,” said Saeed El-Darahali, CEO and Founder of SimplyCast. “We are truly honored to play a role in enhancing the university’s ability to utilize innovative solutions to foster deeper connections between its students, faculty and staff, alumni and community members, and beyond. We aim to broaden the use of our platform across the university, helping to streamline processes and support the student experience.”

With its state-of-the-art customization and integration options, SimplyCast offers out-of-the-box education-specific use case solutions for event management, newsletter creation, periodic update notices, quizzes, and surveys.

SimplyCast hopes that its adjustable templates and a suite of digital tools will help Dalhousie University streamline communications across campus, boost its marketing correspondence, sharpen its engagement, and substantially reduce operating costs by eliminating single-use applications. This partnership also equips Dalhousie University with a set of cutting-edge digital tools that provide competitive information gathering, plotting, and data analysis for its various ongoing research projects and keeps Dalhousie’s finger on the pulse of student satisfaction with feedback options such as SimplyCast’s survey app.

About SimplyCast:

SimplyCast is a global leader in hyperautomation and engagement solutions, providing a robust and scalable platform that seamlessly integrates across industries without the need for coding. Serving sectors including government, financial services, nonprofits, hospitality, healthcare, and education, SimplyCast empowers organizations to automate communication processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful customer engagement. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast enables businesses of all sizes to achieve their objectives and deliver exceptional multi-channel experiences. For more information, visit www.simplycast.com.

