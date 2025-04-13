Kangaroo Training Institute Expands Industry-Accredited Welding and Safety Training Options

Brisbane City, Australia, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute offers nationally recognised trade and safety courses to prepare students for real-world work conditions and compliance.

Kangaroo Training Institute is proud to announce the expansion of its training offerings, including comprehensive welding training courses, essential safety programs, and flexible online certification options.

As the need for skilled trade professionals continues to grow across Australia, Kangaroo Training Institute is leading the way with tailored courses such as welding certificate courses and advanced welding course certification programs. These courses provide hands-on learning under qualified instructors, ensuring graduates leave with practical skills that meet employer expectations.

In addition to trade training, Kangaroo Training Institute has bolstered its safety offerings with a fully accessible working at heights ticket online course. This online certification is ideal for workers in construction, roofing, and maintenance roles who need a flexible, compliant solution to stay job-ready.

The institute also offers a confined space refresher course online, designed to help current workers refresh their safety knowledge, and enter and work in confined spaces training, a detailed program for those entering the industry for the first time. These safety courses are vital for industries like construction, mining, and manufacturing.

“Our focus is on delivering industry-relevant training that prepares students for real-life work situations,” said a spokesperson for Kangaroo Training Institute. “We want every participant to walk away with the skills and confidence to succeed in their chosen career path.”

With a reputation for quality education and student support, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to be a top choice for vocational training in Australia. Whether you’re seeking a welding course certification or looking to complete a working at heights ticket online, our training programs are designed to meet your needs.

Visit www.kangarootraininginstitute.com.au to find out more and enrol today.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is a leading provider of vocational education and safety training across Australia. With a focus on hands-on learning, industry compliance, and student success, the institute delivers top-tier training in welding, safety, and high-risk work environments.