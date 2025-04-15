U.S. Trona Market Grows with Rising Demand from Glass and Chemical Industries

The U.S. trona market is projected to reach a value of USD 1.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, according to a recent report from Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand from the chemical and glass manufacturing sectors is expected to be a major driver of market growth over the forecast period. The U.S. benefits from a cost-effective structure for producing natural soda ash, which is likely to reduce competitive pressures from imports.

Domestic producers possess advanced mining techniques and established production capacities, enabling them to manufacture natural soda ash at a lower cost compared to synthetic alternatives. Nonetheless, intensified export competition, particularly from China and Turkey, is anticipated to challenge U.S. market participants. The rising use of trona in air pollution control applications is expected to further contribute to market expansion.

Manufacturers must ensure compliance with environmental regulations, especially those related to carbon emissions during production. In addition, innovations in mining methods and the economical sourcing of trona are expected to support market development. Broad application of soda ash in industries such as chemicals, detergents, and especially glass manufacturing, is set to boost product demand in the coming years. Key export markets for U.S. soda ash include Mexico and Brazil, with growing demand also expected across South America and Mexico.

U.S. Trona Market Report Highlights:

Trona’s use in animal feed, particularly as a dietary buffer to address metabolic disorders in high-concentration diets, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through the forecast period.

In 2022, the soda ash application held the largest revenue share, accounting for 90.6% of the market, making it the dominant segment.

The glass industry represented the biggest end-use sector in 2022, capturing 56.3% of the market and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Competitive Landscape:

Market dynamics are shaped by factors such as pricing, logistics, and dependable customer service. Companies are increasingly investing in mining and processing advancements to improve cost-efficiency in trona recovery. The American Natural Soda Ash Corporation (ANSAC) plays a key role in the market by supporting its members in international sales and exports as a non-profit foreign sales association.

Major Players in the U.S. Trona Market:

Genesis Energy, LP

FMC Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Ciner Resources LP

Solvay

Searles Valley Minerals, Inc.

TRInternational

