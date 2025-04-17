Poultry Vaccines Market 2030: Innovations in Recombinant DNA Technology

Poultry Vaccines Market Growth & Trends

The global poultry vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2025 to 2030. The key factors driving the market include the rising consumption of poultry meat and eggs, the prevalence of avian diseases, and the increasing poultry population in key markets. According to OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook, poultry meat consumption in the U.S. was pegged at 19,169 thousand tons in 2020. This consumption is projected to increase over the next few years.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several challenges for the poultry industry including a fall in consumption, increased concerns over zoonoses, and low sales. For example, as per the Economic Times, in March 2020, the price of chicken plunged by as much as 70% due to the reduced consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and chicken. However, the pandemic also led to the rising awareness regarding diseases in animals and increasing demand for safe and healthy poultry products. This is anticipated to create opportunities for poultry vaccines manufacturers as poultry farms must ensure healthy layer, broiler, and breeder stock. In fact, in April 2021, the CEO & MD of Hester Biosciences Ltd. stated that the market for poultry vaccines is set to grow significantly post COVID.

In addition, the advent of new vaccines, such as Salmonella-vectored vaccines, which protect domesticated birds against necrotic enteritis is anticipated to provide a growth platform to this market. In addition, the rising usage of poultry vaccines by research institutes and colleges, along with vaccination awareness programs, is fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, the Veterinary College and Research Institute based in Madurai, India started vaccinating domesticated birds, predominantly chickens, to save farmers from suffering significant losses.

Technological advancements in poultry vaccines, rising demand for animal protein, concerns over food safety, animal welfare, and microbial resistance, increased focus on avian healthcare, and shift from treatment to the prevention of diseases are some of the other factors anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market. For instance, the TAbic Vaccines Line by Phibro Animal Health Corporation comprises 25+ vaccines for poultry for protection against Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis, and other poultry diseases.

Poultry Vaccines Market Report Highlights

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in poultry and product developments in the field are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market

By product, attenuated live vaccines held the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to their relatively low production cost and long duration of protection

The Egg Drop Syndrome (EDS) disease type segment is expected to register a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing use of inactivated vaccines to prevent viral disease

As per the MSD Vet Manual, EDS vaccines can also be given in combination with other vaccines, such as those for Newcastle disease, thus increasing their adoption rate

The breeder application segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the increasing use of vaccines at breeder farms to secure the health of the poultry and increase farm’s productivity

The North America poultry vaccines market dominated the global market and accounted for 37.7% of the total revenue share in 2024. This is due to a number of factors including the existence of major market participants, rising animal protein consumption, and advancements in technology.

Poultry Vaccines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global poultry vaccines market based on application, vaccine type, disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Poultry Vaccines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Brolier

Layer

Breeder

Poultry Vaccines Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Modified/ Attenuated Live

Inactivated (Killed)

Other Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines Disease type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Diseases

Infectious Laryngotracheitis

Egg Drop Syndrome

Adenovirus

Duck Viral Enteritis

Inclusion Body Hepatitis

Coccidiosis

Avian Influenza

Marek’s Disease

Newcastle Disease

Salmonella

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Fowl Cholera

Poultry Vaccines Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Injectable

Intranasal

Poultry Vaccines Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

E-Commerce

Hospital/Clinic Pharmacies

Poultry Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of LA

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



