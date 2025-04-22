North America Non-energy Based Aesthetic Treatment Market 2030: Men Embrace Aesthetic Care

North America Non-energy Based Aesthetic Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The North America non-energy based aesthetic treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of skin conditions and the rising geriatric population contributes largely to the high demand for non-invasive treatment procedures.

The demand for aesthetic procedures is increasing, and reimbursements for traditional insurance-based medicine are declining. An increasing number of medical practitioners, regardless of their specialties, are engaged in medical aesthetic practices, such as performing procedures in their offices or practicing in medical spas.

Minimally invasive surgeries offer advantages, including smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, fewer surgical wounds, and a lower risk of complications than invasive surgeries. Moreover, the effectiveness and results of minimally invasive surgeries are similar to conventional surgical treatments. According to the data published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2021, approximately 17,598,888 non-surgical cosmetic procedures were performed globally. These factors would positively impact the market growth.

Furthermore, several initiatives by the key market players, such as new product launches and strategic alliances, have contributed to the market growth. For instance, in January 2023, Allergan plc, an AbbVie company, announced to start off an initiative called “Discover your 360°,” which mainly focuses on promoting non-surgical aesthetic treatments. It is a customer-centric approach that offers cutting-edge technologies and products to meet the growing need of patients and practitioners.

Similarly, in January 2023, Galderma launched an innovative augmented reality application, FACE by Galderma. The solution would enable aesthetic patients and practitioners to identify treatment results at the planning stage.

North America Non-energy Based Aesthetic Treatment Market Report Highlights

By procedure, injectables held the largest aesthetic treatment market share in 2022 and are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of more than 14.1% from 2023 to 2030

Based on end-use, the med spa segment dominated the aesthetic treatment market in 2022. The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

The introduction of various insurance schemes for cosmetic procedures has contributed to increasing the awareness, acceptance, and growth of this market

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the availability of a wide range of minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the growth of the aesthetic treatment market

Various manufacturers focus on technological innovations, new treatment launches, collaboration, and expansion as major strategic initiatives

North America Non-energy based Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America non-energy based aesthetic treatment market based on the procedure, end-use, and region:

North America Non-energy based Aesthetic Treatment Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Injectables

Skin Rejuvenation

North America Non-energy based Aesthetic Treatment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital/Surgery Centre

Med Spa

Traditional Spa

HCP Owned Clinic

North America Non-energy based Aesthetic Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S.



New York Florida California Texas Canada Ontario Quebec British Columbia Alberta



