Buy Tariff-Free Thor Broadcast Products from HDTV Supply – While USA Stock Lasts

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of professional audio/video equipment, is pleased to announce that Thor Broadcast products currently in stock within the United States are available with zero import tariffs. This limited-time opportunity allows customers to save significantly on premium AV solutions while inventory lasts.

As part of HDTV Supply’s ongoing effort to deliver high-quality and cost-effective AV solutions, Thor Broadcast’s in-stock products—already warehoused in the U.S.—are exempt from current international tariffs. Buyers are encouraged to act quickly as the tariff-free pricing applies only to existing U.S. stock.

Why Choose Aurora Products from HDTV Supply?

✔ No Tariffs on U.S. Inventory

All Thor Broadcast products currently in U.S. stock at HDTV Supply are not subject to import duties.

✔ Available Through This Month

Sufficient inventory is available for anticipated demand, but once this stock is exhausted, future imports may carry tariffs.

✔ Immediate Shipping, No Delays

Products ship directly from within the U.S., ensuring faster delivery and no customs clearance issues.

✔ Leading AV Solutions by Thor Broadcast

Thor Broadcast specializes in professional-grade broadcast and transmission systems used across industries like telecommunications, government, education, and live production.

Featured Thor Broadcast Product Lines:

RF Modulators & Demodulators

IPTV Encoders & Decoders

Optical & Coaxial Fiber Transmission Systems

CATV Headend Solutions

HDMI Over IP & RF Distribution Systems

These U.S.-designed solutions are known for reliability, innovation, and performance in mission-critical environments..

“We want our customers to benefit from both cost-savings and quality,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Thor Broadcast’s U.S.-stocked products offer that perfect combination—top-tier AV technology with no surprise tariff costs, shipped locally and quickly.”

HDTV Supply spokesperson answered these questions:-

Are there any tariffs on Thor Broadcast products sold by HDTV Supply?

All current U.S.-based stock is tariff-free. Once that inventory is sold, incoming shipments may carry standard import duties. How long will this tariff-free offer last?

The offer is valid only while current U.S. inventory lasts, which is estimated to cover this month’s demand. We recommend placing orders early. What is the benefit of buying from U.S.-stocked inventory?

You benefit from immediate shipping, reduced delivery times, and no customs delays or tariff fees. Are there differences in warranty or product specs for U.S.-stocked products?

No. All products come with standard Thor Broadcast warranties and are identical in features and performance.

To learn more about HDTV Supply’s custom-built Thor Broadcast products and place your order with zero tariffs, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/thor-broadcast-products.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.