Shreekant Patil Joins Visionary Leadership of Ashima Mittal in Zilla Parishad Nashik’s Computer Science Hackathon

The Zilla Parishad Nashik’s (ZP) District-level Computer Science Hackathon

The Zilla Parishad Nashik recently concluded its District-level Computer Science Hackathon, held at Horizon Academy, Gangapur Road, on April 28, 2025. The hackathon was an inspiring initiative aimed at promoting coding, computational thinking, and 21st-century skills among students from rural areas.

This unique effort to promote technology and critical thinking at the grassroots level was made possible due to the visionary leadership of Hon. Mrs. Ashima Mittal, IAS Officer and CEO of Zilla Parishad Nashik. Under her guidance, the hackathon was strategically included in the coding competition, ensuring its sustainability and continuity for years to come. Not only did Ashima Mittal Ma’am ensure dedicated funding, but she also played a crucial role in institutionalizing this initiative for long-term impact, highlighting her commitment to empowering students with essential skills for the future.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 30 teams, each representing the winners of the block-level hackathons. These teams presented innovative technological solutions focused on critical social issues like Swachh Bharat, water scarcity, school management, and superstition awareness. The creativity and problem-solving abilities showcased by the students were truly impressive.