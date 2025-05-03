Shreekant Patil Joins Visionary Leadership of Ashima Mittal in Zilla Parishad Nashik’s Computer Science Hackathon

Shreekant Patil Awards Winners at Zilla Parishad Nashik’s Tech Hackathon, Empowering Rural Innovators

Nashik, Maharashtra, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Zilla Parishad Nashik organized its District-level Computer Science Hackathon at Horizon Academy, with Shreekant Patil, Chairman of the NIMA Startup Committee, as the Chief Guest on April 28, 2025, Under the visionary leadership of Ashima Mittal, IAS, CEO of Zilla Parishad Nashik, the hackathon saw 30 teams presenting innovative tech solutions to social issues, while Shreekant Patil guided students and teachers on Startup India and entrepreneurship.

CE Shreekant Patil, Chief Guest at The Zilla Parishad Nashik’s District-level Computer Science Hackathon

 

The Zilla Parishad Nashik recently concluded its District-level Computer Science Hackathon, held at Horizon Academy, Gangapur Road, on April 28, 2025. The hackathon was an inspiring initiative aimed at promoting coding, computational thinking, and 21st-century skills among students from rural areas.

This unique effort to promote technology and critical thinking at the grassroots level was made possible due to the visionary leadership of HonMrs. Ashima MittalIAS Officer and CEO of Zilla Parishad Nashik. Under her guidance, the hackathon was strategically included in the coding competition, ensuring its sustainability and continuity for years to come. Not only did Ashima Mittal Ma’am ensure dedicated funding, but she also played a crucial role in institutionalizing this initiative for long-term impact, highlighting her commitment to empowering students with essential skills for the future.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 30 teams, each representing the winners of the block-level hackathons. These teams presented innovative technological solutions focused on critical social issues like Swachh Bharatwater scarcityschool management, and superstition awareness. The creativity and problem-solving abilities showcased by the students were truly impressive.

As the Chief GuestShreekant Patil, Chairman of the NIMA Startup Committee, was honored to be a part of this important event. He was felicitated by Deputy Education Officer Dhananjay Koli, and presented awards to the winning students for their exceptional projects. Mr. Patil, who is a strong advocate for entrepreneurship and innovation, also guided students and teachers on the Startup India initiative, sharing insights on how they can create and scale businesses in rural India.

In addition, Mr. Shreekant Patil committed to conducting a capacity-building program for Zilla Parishad teachers on the Startup India ecosystem and entrepreneurship. The goal of this program is to equip teachers from across Nashik’s talukas with the knowledge and tools they need to guide their students toward entrepreneurial success.

Special thanks were extended to Jeevan Bhamre (NIMA) and Mahesh Gosavi (WNS CSR) for joining as esteemed evaluators and for their significant contributions to the success of the event. Their support and encouragement have helped amplify the impact of this initiative.

This hackathon, now in its second year, continues to inspire students and teachers alike to embrace technology and become problem-solvers of tomorrow. It is a true testament to the power of leadership, collaboration, and innovation.

https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/c/77221552

https://www.pressreader.com/india/the-free-press-journal/20250419/282059102847270

