Eye Tracking Market Trends Reveal Increasing Use in Research and Gaming

The global eye tracking market size was valued at USD 638.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing use of smart sensors for process control and decision making and the rising demand for contactless biometrics coupled with the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) in consumer electronics & other commercial applications areas are expected to drive the market growth significantly. The industry has been gaining prominence due to the increasing adoption of the vision capturing technology in commercial spaces, particularly in industries and sectors including retail, healthcare, research, automotive, consumer electronics, government & defense, and security & surveillance.

The optical tracking system, also known as the video-based eye-tracker is the most popular type of vision capturing system among users. It leverages trackers to continuously record the sight movement and the position of the individual being tracked. Eye-tracking technologies are widely used for market research, web marketing, and analyzing advertisements in print and digital media. For instance, in June 2021, Tobii Pro launched Sticky, an online self-service platform used for advertising researchers and marketing that combines emotion recognition and webcam eye tracking with online survey questions that make advanced quantitative research simple.

Component Insights

The hardware segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 60.01% in 2021. The software segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Hardware and software components of the vision capturing system vary according to the properties of the tracker. In the case of eye-attached tracking, the hardware components include a head-mount vision capturing system with cameras and sensors, an eye-tracking glass or lenses, and an external or internal storage device for recording and storing the data captured by the vision trackers. On the other hand, the software is integrated within a remote desktop that receives the data from the head-mounted system.

Location Insights

The remote segment led the market with a revenue share of more than 62.00% in 2021. In remote/screen-based vision tracking, the respondents have to be in front of the ETD in a stationary position. However, mobile vision trackers are head-mounted to the respondents to capture the vision movement continuously, irrespective of the respondents moving their heads or being in motion. A remote sight capturing system is deployed to analyze respondents’ behavior or observe an object from a 2-dimensional perspective and may require an advanced setup for a 3-dimensional study.

Application Insights

The healthcare segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 25.00% in 2021. The initial adoption of gaze capturing in healthcare was limited to a computer interface for patients suffering from mobility disabilities and other communication issues. However, the technology is increasingly being adopted as an input mechanism in consumer electronics and gaming devices. By application, the market has been divided into healthcare, retail, research, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The others sub-segment includes the use of vision tracing systems by the government and the defense sector.

Regional Insights

The North American region dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 48.00% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for the high growth in North America is the increased use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and research initiatives to understand human behavior better. The U.S. accounts for the largest revenue share in the regional market owing to the wide adoption of smart sensors and contactless biometric systems. The major industry players are based in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China, and most of the developments are happening in these regions.

Some of the prominent players in the global eye tracking market include:

