New Media Film Festival Unveils Bold Lineup of U.S. & L.A. Premieres for 2025

USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Pushing the Boundaries of StorytellingPremiering a film, script, or digital creation at New Media Film Festival® is more than just a first screening—it’s an opportunity to make a lasting impact. Premieres serve as a platform for groundbreaking storytelling, introducing audiences to fresh perspectives, cutting-edge technology, and emerging talent. By showcasing U.S. and L.A. premieres, the festival fosters innovation, industry recognition, and global visibility, ensuring creators gain the attention they deserve. These exclusive debuts create momentum for distribution, press coverage, and future collaborations, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to honoring stories worth telling and shaping the future of media.

The New Media Film Festival® continues to lead the charge in storytelling innovation, unveiling an electrifying lineup of U.S. and L.A. Premieres set to debut June 4-5, 2025. This year’s festival showcases visionary creators and groundbreaking content across multiple genres, redefining the future of digital media, VR, gaming, podcasting, and socially responsible storytelling.

U.S. Premieres:

Dream Machine (Short) – Director: Brett Vapnek Writer: Brett Vapnek Country: USA

Godcasting (New Media) – Director: Florent Agostini Country: France

Right Under My Roof (Web Series) – Director: Laura Hilary Stubbs Country: Canada

Ever So Faintly I See (Faith & Family) – Director: D. Jason Knowles Country: USA

Cargo (Student) – Director: Kareem Mortimer Country: Bahamas

Aufwind (VR/360) – Director: Florian Siebert Country: Germany

They Shall Not Come Back (VR/360) – Director: Seleny Xie Country: USA

Cobbled String (Mobile/Tablet) – Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max Country: Bulgaria

L.A. Premieres:

Hybrid (Short) – Director: Chris Romrell Writer: Chris Romrell Country: USA

Revival (Feature) – Director: Carri Taylor Writer: Carri Taylor Country: USA

Mint Condition (Children’s) – Director: So Man Tsoi Writer: So Man Tsoi Country: Hong Kong

Beyond the System (Mixed Reality) – Director: Fergus Mulligan Writer: Fergus Mulligan Country: Ireland

Interwoven (Script) – Writer: Cari Daly Country: USA

It Takes Two to Tango (Script) – Writer: Kyla Nana Serwah Danquah Country: USA

The Bulliiball Showdown: Rise to Glory (Script) – Writer: Manuel Cantu Country: USA

A Boy Called Freddie (Script) – Writer: Sophie Neville Country: UK

Graphene (STEAM) – Scientific Concept Country: Various

Nezhaverse – Birth of a Legend (Artificial Intelligence, Student) – Director: Taige Shi Country: Asia

Solitude (Student) – Director: Ninna Pálmadóttir Writer: Rúnar Rúnarsson Country: Iceland

“The festival continues to celebrate innovation by amplifying the voices of creators who dare to push the boundaries of media,” says Founder/Director Susan Johnston.

Join us in Los Angeles for an unforgettable experience featuring 80 films and tech-driven storytelling, including 20 world premieres, 11 U.S. premieres, and 18 L.A. premieres from 14 countries.

For tickets and full nominee details, visit: www.newmediafilmfestival.com

About New Media Film Festival®

Founded with a mission to honor stories worth telling, the New Media Film Festival® brings together the latest in technology, creativity, and innovation. From VR and AI-driven storytelling to podcasts and socially responsible media, the festival is a global hub for creators who push boundaries and redefine the future of entertainment.

Recognized for curating cutting-edge content and championing independent voices, New Media Film Festival® offers opportunities for distribution, awards, and industry connections across an ever-evolving digital landscape. Whether you’re an emerging artist or an industry veteran, the festival serves as a bridge to new possibilities in media and technology.

About Susan Johnston

Susan Johnston, Founder & Director of the New Media Film Festival®, is a visionary leader committed to pioneering innovation in entertainment. With a strong background in producing and championing emerging media formats, Susan has worked extensively to bridge traditional and new media. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0426856/

Her expertise spans film, TV, VR, AI-driven storytelling, and digital platforms, with a passion for fostering independent creators and groundbreaking talent. Under her leadership, New Media Film Festival® has earned recognition as a game-changing festival that curates and celebrates stories beyond conventional boundaries.