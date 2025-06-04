Lucintel Forecasts the Global High Purity Quartz Glass Tube Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-04 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high purity quartz glass tube market looks promising with opportunities in the is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. The global high purity quartz glass tube market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are growing demand in semiconductor industry, the rising adoption of renewable energy technologies, and the increasing industrial applications.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in high purity quartz glass tube market to 2031 by type (transparent quartz tubes and opaque quartz tubes), application (photovoltaic, semiconductor, communications, lamp & lighting, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, transparent quartz tube is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, semiconductor is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Sibelco, Raesch Quarz, Heraeus, Pacific Quartz, QSIL, Cardinal, Kedar Scientific, Technical Glass Products, Pegasus Glass, CS Ceramic are the major suppliers in the high purity quartz glass tube market.

