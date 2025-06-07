Celebrate AMTS 20th Anniversary: Connect with the Automotive Industry and Register Now for a Free Pass

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — AMTS is a leading exhibition in automotive engineering, offering a platform for international companies to enter China’s automotive manufacturing market, introduce new technologies, and connect with key industry players, including auto OEMs, system integrators, and tier 1&2 suppliers. It showcases diverse products and solutions, such as car body stamping, welding, painting, assembly, machining, materials, design, development, logistics, and quality control. Focusing on new energy vehicles, the event highlights innovations in EV battery manufacturing, motor and electronic control production, lightweight materials, and intelligent driving technology. In 2025, AMTS will celebrate its 20th anniversary, featuring 800+ exhibitors and 70,000+ industry professionals globally at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 9 to 11, 2025.

AMTS 2024

Why visit AMTS 2025?

◼ Technology-Driven Automotive Engineering All in one

AMTS 2025 features various halls dedicated to specific aspects of automotive engineering, such as vehicle design and R&D, smart manufacturing, new energy vehicle development, and intelligent driving technologies. Visitors can explore advancements in automation equipment, industrial robots, high precision testing equipment, integrated die casting, and smart logistics. The event also highlights the latest in welding and joining engineering, laser engineering, and smart factory logistics.

◼ Connect with Leading System Integrators and Tier 1/2 Suppliers in the Automotive Industry

This event offers unparalleled networking opportunities with leading system integrators and Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, allowing attendees to build important business connections. Visitors can explore advancements in electric vehicle manufacturing and gain insights into cutting-edge technologies driving the future of the automotive world. AMTS 2025 also provides a unique opportunity for global automotive enterprises to explore China’s New Energy and Intelligent Vehicle Manufacturing through the Business Exploration Tour. Concurrent events cover every aspect of automotive manufacturing and delve deeply into industry trends, making AMTS 2025 a must-visit for anyone interested in the future of automotive engineering.

◼ Accompany Programs Unlock the Future of Smart Mobility

AMTS 2025 features a wide range of programs and events focused on the future of smart mobility. Attendees can participate in the New Energy Vehicle Engineering 2025 exchange, which focuses on development opportunities in overseas markets with over 1,000 industry professionals. The Future Car Engineering 2025 program provides opportunities for exchange through design, R&D, and intelligent automotive technology. The event also includes 20 onsite workshops and forums covering assembly technology, new energy car components, forming technology, and testing and validation technology. Additionally, the Business Tour offers visits to leading companies such as BYD and SAIC, as well as prominent Tier 1 and 2 suppliers and parts factories. With overseas events and the AMTS 20th anniversary and A+ Awards ceremony, AMTS 2025 is a must-visit for anyone interested in the latest advancements and future trends in automotive engineering.

Who should visit AMTS 2025?

Automotive OEM Executives

Manufacturing Managers

R&D Engineers

Procurement and Sourcing Managers

Innovation and Strategy Leaders

Technology Providers

Investors and Business Developers

