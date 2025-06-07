Workplace Safety First: Kangaroo Training Institute Offers Online Working at Heights Ticket

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute introduces an accessible and nationally recognised online training program for working safely at heights.

Kangaroo Training Institute is proud to offer a fully online working at heights ticket online course, helping Australians across various industries meet essential workplace safety standards with convenience and flexibility.

Working at heights remains one of the most hazardous tasks in construction, maintenance, and industrial roles. To reduce risks and promote safer work environments, Kangaroo Training Institute now offers a comprehensive online training option, making it easier than ever to gain your certification without attending in-person sessions.

This working at heights ticket online program is ideal for individuals needing to comply with legal requirements or employers wanting to ensure their staff are properly trained. The course covers essential topics including hazard identification, fall prevention strategies, equipment usage, and emergency procedures. All modules are designed to meet national competency standards and are delivered through an easy-to-navigate online learning platform.

“Our goal is to make high-quality safety training as accessible as possible,” said a spokesperson for Kangaroo Training Institute. “By offering the working at heights ticket online, we’re enabling workers to train at their own pace, while maintaining compliance with Australian safety regulations.”

This online course is suitable for a range of industries, including building and construction, energy, transport, and warehousing. It’s especially beneficial for workers in remote or regional areas who might otherwise face barriers to accessing in-person training.

Enrolment is open now at www.kangarootraininginstitute.com.au, where participants can begin the course immediately after registration.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is a leader in vocational education and workplace safety training in Australia. Offering a wide range of trade certifications, including welding, confined space, and height safety, the institute is committed to helping individuals and businesses maintain the highest standards of skill and safety. Learn more at kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.