Leslie Brashear Returns to California, Adding New Photos to Her Gallery

Napa, California, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the addition of new photos to several of her collections: Napa Valley, California, and USA. These photos are now available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com. These additions are the result of her recent visit to her home town of Napa as well as to Lake Almanor and its surrounding areas, where she captured sunsets, lake scenes and snow capped mountains.

In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world’s beauty. This April, she returned to California, her hometown, and documented its captivating scenes through her lens.

Highlights of the New Photos Include:

Cows: New images of cows of the Napa Valley

Cacti: Flowering cacti in the rural countryside of Napa

Golden Pasture: The golden grasses of California

Stunning Lake and Mountain Sunsets: Breathtaking lake vistas that reflect the tranquility and beauty of Lake Almanor.

“I’m thrilled to share these new photographs of my home state with my audience,” said Leslie Brashear. “California has so much to offer, visually, and being able to share my photos as well as those of my late brother is special to me. I hope my photos inspire others to appreciate the beauty of California as much as I do.”

Photos from Leslie Brashear’s Napa Valley and California collections are available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the Updated California Collection:

To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of California into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie’s work reflects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

