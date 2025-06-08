RE/MAX Realtor Highlights RPost’s Registered Email for Secure, Time-Sensitive Dealings

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Christine Sams, a top Global Broker at RE/MAX Seattle, has shared her endorsement of RPost’s Registered Email services in a recent video, emphasizing their role in protecting client interests during time-sensitive real estate transactions. With the ability to send offers, counteroffers, and rescission notices at any hour, RPost provides irrefutable proof of delivery and timestamps, critical for meeting legal and contractual deadlines.

RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, enables professionals like Sams to maintain accountability and transparency in their communications. As part of the RE/MAX network—home to over 90,000 independent sales professionals globally—Sams values RPost’s technology as a key tool in providing her clients with dependable service and legal assurance in a fast-paced market. for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/top-remax-real-estate-global-broker-uses-rpost-clients-protection