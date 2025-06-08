Arizona Mother Calls for Accountability After Police Officer’s Perjury and Judicial Misconduct in Maricopa County Court

Arizona Mother Victimized by Official Misconduct, Abuse of Power and Systemic Corruption

Maricopa County Judicial System Under Fire - Mom Speaks Out Mom Speaks Out Against Maricopa County Judicial System

Mesa, Arizona, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — We respectfully ask for your attention and support in a deeply troubling case involving a mother and domestic violence survivor, Erin Gerlach, who has come forward with serious allegations of official misconduct, corruption, and abuse of power within the Arizona justice system. Her story is both alarming and heartbreaking — and it urgently needs attention.

Ms. Gerlach has publicly detailed years of domestic violence, coercive control, child abuse, official misconduct and crimes committed by her former fiancé, Shawn Freeman, a SWAT operator with the Mesa Police Department. Mr. Freeman solicited the assistance of fellow law enforcement, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge and the State of Arizona to assist him in using taxpayers funds as his personal piggy bank to execute his revenge against Erin. Even more disturbing are her allegations that Mr. Freeman has used his position of authority to retaliate against her through false police reports, perjury, legal manipulation, and systemic abuse — ultimately resulting in the separation of Ms. Gerlach from her young daughter, Brooklyn and false criminal charges filed against Ms. Gerlach to intimidate her into silence.

This is not only a story about personal tragedy — it is about the systemic failure of institutions meant to protect the vulnerable. Ms. Gerlach and her daughter urgently need community support, national attention, and advocacy from leaders who stand against corruption and injustice.

Please email our media contact Bridgette for more details or to schedule an interview with Erin.

