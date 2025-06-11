Lutein Market 2030: Antioxidants for Eye Wellness

The global lutein market size was estimated to reach USD 527.20 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness of the benefits associated with lutein in maintaining eye health, particularly in preventing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is driving the market growth. Moreover, the widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and computer screens has led to an increase in digital eye strain, a condition that can cause dry eyes, headaches, and fatigue. Lutein has been shown to help reduce the symptoms of digital eye strain, making it an attractive ingredient for products marketed to digital device users.

Preventive healthcare is becoming more popular as consumers are increasingly taking a proactive approach to their health. Moreover, manufacturers are incorporating lutein into a wide range of products, including supplements, fortified beverages, and snack bars, to meet the growing demand for health-promoting ingredients. This trend is further intensified by the growing demand for natural ingredients and clean-label products, making lutein a highly sought-after ingredient in the food and beverage industry. The advancements in cultivation techniques, processing technologies, and extraction processes have led to improved quality and yield of lutein extracts.

The natural lutein segment held a major share of the market in 2023, owing to an increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness and a surge in demand for lutein supplements, as consumers seek natural solutions to maintain their overall health and well-being. Moreover, the growing popularity of plant-based diets and the increasing demand for vegan-friendly ingredients are also opening up new opportunities for the natural lutein market. Furthermore, the demand for natural lutein is also increasing in the cosmetics industry, which uses it as a skin-brightening and anti-aging ingredient.

The powder segment held the largest share in 2023. Powdered lutein is more stable and has a longer shelf life, making it easier to store and transport. Its versatility allows for easy integration into various food products, including smoothies, yogurt, and protein bars, without altering the flavor or texture. Moreover, the powder form allows for precise dosing, ensuring optimal nutrient intake. Besides, the high bioavailability and stability of powder form also make it an ideal ingredient for enhancing the nutritional value of animal feed, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical formulations.

The dietary supplements applications held a major share of the market in 2023, owing to the increasing prevalence of eye conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, which has led to a surge in demand for lutein supplements. Moreover, as consumers become more health-conscious and preventive in their approach to healthcare, the demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to grow in the coming years. This trend, combined with the growing accessibility and affordability of lutein supplements, further fuels market expansion. Besides, the increasing availability of lutein supplements in various forms, including capsules, gummies, and powder will further boost the market growth.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. European consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are seeking ways to maintain their well-being. This has led to a growing demand for supplements and functional foods that promote eye health. Moreover, the aging population in Europe is more susceptible to eye-related disorders, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, further driving the demand for lutein. Besides, the rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets has led to an increase in the demand for lutein as a natural alternative to animal-based sources.

Major market players adopting various steps including new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, global expansion, and others to gain more share of the market. They are building strong online sales channels to sell directly to consumers, bypassing traditional retail channels.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The changing consumer preferences and the increasing popularity of cafe culture are driving the product demand in the region. Moreover, increased e-commerce access and the entry of international brands further enhance market growth.

Synthetic segment is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Synthetic lutein offers a consistent and reliable source of high-quality lutein. This consistency is particularly crucial for manufacturers of lutein supplements, ensuring a standardized and predictable product. Moreover, synthetic lutein production allows for scalability, enabling manufacturers to meet the growing demand for lutein in the market.

Beadlet segment is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The features such as enhanced stability and protection against degradation, making it suitable for long-term storage and use in various applications. Their small size and uniform shape allow for precise dosage control and seamless integration into capsules, tablets, gummies, and food matrices.

The food and beverage segment is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Lutein possesses antioxidant and protective effects against oxidative stress and inflammation, making it a valuable ingredient in health-conscious food formulations. Its role in supporting eye health, particularly in protecting against age-related macular degeneration (AMD), has also gathered attention, driving its inclusion in functional foods and beverages.

