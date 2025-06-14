Introducing the Crownline PAC-405 – Smart, Sleek, and Portable Cooling for Every Space

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As the UAE’s summer heat intensifies, Crownline unveils the PAC-405 Portable Air Conditioner, a fusion of cutting-edge technology and modern design, engineered to deliver powerful cooling wherever you need it.

Key Features:

High Cooling Capacity: This Crownline portable air conditioner is equipped with a 12,000 BTU (3,500W) cooling capacity. The PAC-405 efficiently cools spaces up to 25 m², making it an ideal choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.

Multi-Functional Operation: This portable air conditioner offers four versatile modes—Auto, Cooling, Fan, and Dehumidify—allowing users to tailor the unit's performance to their specific needs. ​

Powerful Airflow: PAC-405 ensures efficient air circulation, maintaining a consistent and comfortable temperature throughout the room with its maximum air volume of 410 m³/h. ​

Energy Efficient: Operating at 1,350W and 6A, the PAC-405 provides effective cooling while keeping energy consumption low. ​

User-Friendly Features: This portable air conditioner includes a 24-hour timer, three adjustable fan speeds, and a sleek design that complements any modern space. ​

The PAC-405 is designed to operate effectively within a temperature range of 18°C to 32°C, ensuring reliable performance even in the hottest climates.

Crownline has the best collection of portable air conditioners that perfectly fit living rooms, commercial spaces, and other compact spaces.

Availability:

The Crownline PAC-405 Portable Air Conditioner is now available for purchase at https://www.crownline.ae. Also, you can order it from noon.com or Amazon.ae .

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae