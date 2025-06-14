Coventry, UK , 2025-06-2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As of 2025, Coventry has signalled substantial demand for both private and corporate investigations according to PIs at Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency. In response to the increasing demand, founder Aaron Bond announced the long-awaited opening of the Coventry office bringing PIs closer than ever to clients in the West Midlands region.

The Coventry office is set to be located at the heart of the city centre in close proximity to transport links and the rest of the West Midlands region. PIs at the office will offer a range of private and corporate investigations including financial investigations, covert surveillance and tracing services all three being the agencies most requested from its Coventry clients. This strategic move allows Bond Rees to cut down on investigation periods as clients will be served faster hence why founder Aaron Bond has opened numerous offices over the UK and has crossed national borders.

‘We are contacted from clients in the West Midlands region daily and Coventry proves an ideal location to reach these clients simultaneously. The city’s infrastructure offers clients with convenient transport links to the Coventry office and effectively bridges the gap between PIs and clients when meeting for consultations or carrying out investigations in the area’ says Aaron Bond founder of Bond Rees.

As technology evolves, businesses face greater uncertainty over security and look for security measures to protect their operations, commonly used corporate investigations include employee background checks, bug sweeps and data recovery services. Aside from larger corporations, clients also have growing concerns over cyber security with AI scams that become increasingly difficult to recognise leaving clients susceptible to job scams and catfishing.

Bond Rees’ ability to carry out effective investigations stems from specialised resources including an extensive database not accessible to the general public allowing for thorough research and background checks. The agency also has a skilled team of ex-military and cyber security experts contributing to their 98.7% success rate and internationally recognised name mentioned in established news reports.

Aaron Bond highlights this strategic move is one of many, new offices are planned to be opened internationally in places such as Thailand as the company’s international presence grows. As for now the Coventry office is scheduled to open June Monday 2nd.

About:

Bond Rees is an established private investigation agency founded by Aaron Bond in 2015. The agency began its operations in London and has now expanded internationally into several countries around the world in response to rising demand. With a growing team of ex-military and cybersecurity experts, the company continues to offer clients effective services that remain confidential and in alignment with the law.

Find out more about Bond Rees: https://www.bondrees.com/private-investigator/coventry/