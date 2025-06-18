Spherical Silicon Carbide Market 2030: North America’s Technological Edge

The global spherical silicon carbide market was valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2023. It is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 7.59 billion by 2030. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. Silicon carbide (SiC) is highly valued in the electronics industry due to its outstanding properties, including high thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage, and excellent efficiency under high-temperature conditions. These characteristics make it particularly well-suited for use in high-power applications such as electric vehicle (EV) inverters, energy-efficient chips, and advanced semiconductors. As industries continue to innovate toward next-generation electronics, SiC is increasingly used in high-frequency and high-temperature environments, supporting the growing need for efficient components in EVs, renewable energy systems, and data centers.

In the renewable energy sector, SiC is crucial for enhancing efficiency in solar inverters and wind turbines. Its ability to minimize power loss and maximize energy conversion in photovoltaic systems and power grids has driven demand. With global efforts intensifying to meet energy efficiency targets and reduce carbon emissions, SiC’s application in green energy technologies is expected to expand significantly.

The accelerating shift to electric vehicles represents another major driver of SiC demand. SiC-based powertrain components provide greater efficiency than traditional silicon, resulting in longer driving ranges and faster charging times. As major automotive manufacturers ramp up EV production, demand for SiC semiconductors is poised to grow. SiC is also utilized in various automotive components, including braking systems and engine parts, which further supports its adoption.

In aerospace, SiC is gaining traction for its durability in high-temperature and high-stress environments. It is used in components such as jet turbine blades and aerospace electronics, where resistance to extreme heat and pressure is essential. Moreover, SiC is integrated into advanced defense systems for radar and sensor technologies, where high performance and reliability are critical.

The rising demand for advanced ceramics—particularly in defense, aerospace, and electronics—is contributing to the increased use of silicon carbide. Thanks to its exceptional hardness and resistance to wear and corrosion, SiC is ideal for manufacturing durable ceramic components. Industries like automotive and steel, which require materials with high mechanical strength, are adopting SiC-based ceramics to improve performance and reduce maintenance costs.

SiC is also increasingly employed in the steel industry to enhance furnace efficiency and lower emissions. Its high thermal conductivity contributes to more energy-efficient steel production processes, aligning with global sustainability goals, especially in traditionally carbon-intensive sectors such as steelmaking.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Product Segment: The segment with particle sizes below 30.0 μm dominates demand due to its relevance in high-precision applications. This size range is particularly important in electronics, including power electronics, semiconductors, and thermal interface materials (TIMs).

Application Segment: Ceramic materials represent the highest demand across SiC applications. These ceramics are widely used in aerospace and defense due to their ability to withstand extreme conditions.

Ceramic materials represent the highest demand across SiC applications. These ceramics are widely used in aerospace and defense due to their ability to withstand extreme conditions. Regional Trends: North America, led by the United States, is seeing strong growth in the spherical silicon carbide market, driven by its leadership in technology and advanced manufacturing. The semiconductor industry in the region heavily relies on SiC for use in high-performance electronics in EVs, data centers, and defense.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.68 Billion

USD 3.68 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.59 Billion

USD 7.59 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 11.0%

11.0% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Largest market in 2023 Europe: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the spherical silicon carbide market include Fujimi Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical:

Fujimi Corporation , established in 1953 and headquartered in Japan, is a prominent global supplier of precision abrasives and polishing materials. Its products are essential for high-accuracy applications across semiconductor manufacturing, optics, aerospace, and automotive industries.

, established in 1953 and headquartered in Japan, is a prominent global supplier of precision abrasives and polishing materials. Its products are essential for high-accuracy applications across semiconductor manufacturing, optics, aerospace, and automotive industries. Shin-Etsu Chemical, founded in 1926, is one of the world’s leading chemical companies. Its product portfolio spans silicon products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), rare earth magnets, and silicon carbide materials. Shin-Etsu is a key player across electronics, construction, medical devices, and chemical industries.

Key Players

Fujimi Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Conclusion

The global spherical silicon carbide market is set for robust growth, driven by the material’s exceptional thermal and electrical properties that meet the increasing demands of high-performance applications across multiple industries. Its critical role in advancing electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, aerospace, defense, and specialty ceramics underscores its expanding importance in the transition toward more efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced solutions. With strong market growth projected through 2030 and leading companies like Fujimi Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical driving innovation, silicon carbide is poised to remain a key enabler of next-generation electronics and industrial applications worldwide.