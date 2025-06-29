Gold Coast Hypnotherapist Offers Program Targeting Emotional Eating And Long-Term Weight Loss

GOLD COAST, QLD, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast is offering a groundbreaking program designed to help people break the cycle of emotional eating and achieve sustainable weight loss without dieting or willpower alone.

Led by Greg Thompson, director and clinical hypnotherapist at Moving Minds, the program combines evidence-based hypnotherapy on the Gold Coast with behavioural change techniques to support long-term transformation from the inside out.

This comes at a time when more Australians are seeking alternative approaches to health and weight management. With a growing number of people struggling with food-related anxiety, stress eating, and body image concerns, hypnosis for weight loss on the Gold Coast is gaining traction as a viable, drug-free solution.

“This treatment goes beyond surface-level strategies like calorie counting or restrictive eating,” said Thompson. “Through targeted weight loss hypnosis, we help clients shift deep-rooted habits, beliefs, and emotional triggers that keep them stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting. It’s not just about losing weight—it’s about regaining control.”

The program is tailored to individuals who have tried multiple diets without lasting results. Using clinical hypnosis, clients are guided through subconscious reconditioning to help reduce cravings, reframe self-sabotaging thoughts, and develop healthier habits around food and self-worth.

Available both in-person and via online hypnotherapy clients, the service offers flexible access to support individuals wherever they are on their journey. The team at Moving Minds believes emotional regulation and subconscious mindset work are critical, but often missing, components in the usual approach to weight loss and wellbeing.

Feedback from clients has already highlighted noticeable improvements in mood, food choices, and confidence after just a few sessions. To learn more or book a consultation for hypnosis for weight loss on the Gold Coast, contact Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast today.

About Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast

Moving Minds Hypnotherapy Gold Coast is a leading provider of clinical hypnosis services based in Helensvale, QLD. Founded by Greg Thompson, the clinic offers a range of personalised hypnotherapy programs targeting anxiety, smoking cessation, self-esteem, weight loss, and other bad habits to create a positive change in people’s lives. With clients coming in from anywhere on the Gold Coast and South Brisbane, the clinic offers sessions conducted both face-to-face or online over telehealth.

