RPost Launches RPost Cloud as New Global Standard for Legal Electronic Messaging

RPost unveils RPost Cloud, a developer-friendly platform that transforms high-value email into legally verifiable, secure, and trackable digital transactions.

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer behind Registered Email services, has announced the global launch of its next-generation platform—RPost Cloud. Designed as an open and extensible framework, RPost Cloud empowers developers, enterprises, and service providers to elevate their email communications by routing high-value outbound messages through a secure, legally compliant infrastructure. Built on patented Registered Email technologies, the platform delivers advanced features including encrypted delivery, proof of compliance, legal e-signatures, and authentication—all accompanied by robust analytics and evidence records for future verification.

With compatibility across desktop, mobile, and web environments, the RPost Cloud integrates seamlessly via apps and APIs, allowing businesses to embed its capabilities into their existing workflows. Developers can configure automated triggers to detect and process sensitive or high-stakes communications, ensuring each message is delivered with auditable proof. In doing so, RPost not only strengthens legal defensibility and data governance but also opens new revenue streams for partners by enabling per-transaction or usage-based monetization.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-cloud-sets-new-open-standard-anywhere-anytime-legal-electronic-messaging

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution