MMJ Health Rolls Out $25 Certification for Florida Dispensary Workers

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Florida’s cannabis professionals just got a well-deserved break. In a first-of-its-kind move, MMJ Health, one of the state’s most established and trusted medical marijuana clinics, is now offering $25 medical card certifications exclusively to dispensary employees. The new program is MMJ Health’s way of saying: “Hey, you take care of patients — we’ll take care of you.”

The Program

It’s called “We’ve Got You Too”, and it’s built to recognize the people behind the counter — the ones helping patients every day make sense of strains, terpenes, THC percentages, and state laws.

Starting now, dispensary employees can schedule an appointment at any of MMJ Health’s 20+ Florida clinics, show proof of employment, and receive:

A full evaluation from a board-certified cannabis doctor

Official entry into Florida’s OMMU Registry

Help with paperwork, application, and questions

All for just $25 — not including the state fee.

Appointments can be booked online at MMJHealth.com or by calling 561-631-7994.

“Dispensary teams are often the first people patients talk to about cannabis,” said Dr. Anne Lynn, one of MMJ Health’s leading physicians. “They’re educators, translators, and sometimes therapists. We think they should have access to the same relief they help others find.”

Why It Matters

Many dispensary workers are passionate about the plant but haven’t had the chance to become certified patients themselves — usually because of the cost. This $25 offering removes that roadblock and lets them experience cannabis as patients, not just employees.

“We’re in this industry because we believe in it,” said an anonymous Miami-based dispensary worker. “But paying $150+ for a doctor’s visit just to get legal access? That kept a lot of us out. This changes the game.”

The goal isn’t just savings — it’s insight. MMJ Health believes that when dispensary workers become patients, they bring better understanding, empathy, and recommendations to those they serve.

Who’s Eligible?

This special $25 certification is open to:

Florida residents 18 and older

Currently employed at a licensed dispensary/MMTC

Able to show a pay stub, badge, or letter from HR

About MMJ Health

With 20+ clinics across the state, MMJ Health is known for doing things differently. All of their physicians are board-certified, their support is in-house and personal, and they treat patients like people — not paperwork