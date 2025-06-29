Tridev Air Ambulance Expands Rapid Emergency Medical Services in Patna and Ranchi

Patna/Ranchi, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move to bolster emergency healthcare accessibility in Bihar and Jharkhand, Tridev Air Ambulance has announced the expansion of its high-quality, 24×7 air ambulance services in Patna and Ranchi. The initiative is aimed at offering faster, safer, and life-saving medical transportation to patients in critical condition, especially in regions with limited access to advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Tridev Air Ambulance has established itself as a trusted name in the emergency medical services (EMS) field, known for its exceptional dedication to swift response, dependable service, and compassionate patient care. Each air ambulance is equipped with a full-fledged ICU setup, including ventilators, cardiac monitors, suction machines, infusion pumps, and oxygen cylinders – effectively transforming the aircraft into a flying intensive care unit.

“Our focus is on bridging the critical time gap during medical emergencies. In areas like Patna and Ranchi, where advanced treatments may not always be available locally, our air ambulance ensures that patients can be quickly transferred to hospitals in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai,” said a senior spokesperson from Tridev Air Ambulance.

The service is backed by highly experienced doctors, paramedics, and aviation crew, ensuring comprehensive medical support from takeoff to landing. Whether it’s a trauma case, cardiac emergency, neonatal transport, or organ transplant logistics, Tridev provides customized medical evacuation solutions tailored to the patient’s needs.

One of the key highlights of the service is its affordable pricing model, which makes high-end air ambulance services more accessible to the common man without compromising on quality and care. The team also coordinates end-to-end logistics, including hospital admissions, road ambulance transfers, and documentation, offering a stress-free experience to families in distress.

With operations now strengthened in Patna and Ranchi, Tridev Air Ambulance Services in Patna and Air Ambulance Services in Ranchi are setting a new benchmark in regional emergency healthcare. The service underscores the importance of timely medical transport and reiterates the brand’s mission – “Saving Lives with Speed and Compassion.”