Small Kitchen Appliances Market Grows with Rising Home Cooking Trends

The global small kitchen appliances market size was estimated at USD 29.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. This rapidly expanding sector includes a wide array of products that enhance cooking and food preparation tasks in households across the globe.

Small kitchen appliances—such as coffee makers, blenders, toasters, electric kettles, juicers, rice cookers, steamers, and food processors—have become essential components in modern kitchens. They offer convenience, efficiency, and versatility, aligning with evolving consumer lifestyles and continuous technological progress, which are key drivers of the market’s steady growth.

In recent years, several emerging trends have shaped the market, driven by shifts in consumer behavior and innovation. Among the most significant is the incorporation of smart technologies into appliances. These features include remote control capabilities, automation, and integration with other smart home devices. A notable example is the DelishUp smart cooking appliance, which combines a stainless-steel jar, variable speed blade, heating coil, built-in weighing scale, and an eight-inch Wi-Fi-enabled touchscreen.

Similarly, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Smart Multifunctional Rice Cooker in January 2024, which features 8-in-1 functionality and full app control through the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app. This appliance allows users to select cooking times and rice textures via smartphone, while an integrated display and manual control button further enhance user experience, reflecting a strong blend of smart functionality and design.

Cordless appliances are also gaining popularity due to their mobility, convenience, and safety. Devices powered by rechargeable batteries eliminate the clutter and restriction of cords. For instance, KitchenAid introduced its KitchenAid Go Cordless System in September 2023, which includes six cordless appliances—such as a hand mixer, food chopper, hand blender, coffee grinder, personal blender, and kitchen vacuum—powered by a single removable, rechargeable battery.

Innovation continues to propel the industry forward, particularly through multi-functional appliances that combine multiple tasks into a single unit, like multi-cookers and hybrid blenders. Consumers are increasingly drawn to personalized and customizable features, such as adjustable settings and digital recipe libraries. Additionally, health-conscious users are gravitating toward appliances that promote healthier cooking, such as air fryers and juicers. Environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient designs are also gaining traction, reflecting growing consumer awareness of environmental impact.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 44.64% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Coffee makers represented the leading product segment with 22.53% revenue share in 2024.

Electronic stores dominated distribution channels, accounting for 45.51% of sales in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 29.09 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 40.90 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.9%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Small Kitchen Appliances Company Insights

Leading companies are focusing on localized manufacturing and strategic partnerships to address regional demands and optimize supply chains. Innovations in design and technology, combined with efforts to expand distribution and enhance customer experience, remain central to gaining a competitive edge.

Key Small Kitchen Appliances Companies

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Breville Group Limited

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global small kitchen appliances market is undergoing dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, evolving consumer lifestyles, and a growing demand for smart and health-oriented solutions. As manufacturers continue to invest in advanced features, eco-friendly designs, and user-centric functionality, the market is set to witness sustained expansion. The convergence of convenience, technology, and wellness will play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of modern kitchens around the world.