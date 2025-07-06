RPost Named a Leader in Aragon Research’s 2025 Globe™ for Intelligent Enterprise Content Management

RPost earns “Leader” spot in Aragon Research’s iECM 2025 Globe™, recognized for its AI-powered content security and intelligent data-level protection.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global innovator in intelligent content security, has been positioned as a “Leader” in the newly released Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Enterprise Content Management (iECM), 2025. The report, authored by Jim Lundy and published on June 19, recognizes RPost’s data-level AI-infused approach to enterprise content management, setting it apart from traditional perimeter-based solutions. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the significance of RPost’s RAPTOR™ AI, which dynamically secures content by detecting interactions and automatically revoking access at granular levels—even when data resides within third-party systems.

The report highlights a growing need for smarter security as legacy methods fail to keep pace with evolving cyber threats and insider risks. RPost’s platform leverages AI-powered tools like PRE-Crime, Redact+, RDocs, ID Leakers, and Page-Locker to provide proactive, autonomous protection across sensitive workflows. Khan adds that the company’s approach not only meets but exceeds Zero Trust 2027 and 2032 capabilities, giving enterprises real-time visibility and control over content—long after it leaves their direct oversight.

https://rpost.com/news/aragon-research-positions-rpost-in-the-leader-section-of-the-globe-for-intelligent-enterprise-content-management-2025

