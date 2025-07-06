Speedy Dumps Expands Roll-Off Dumpster Rentals to Waukesha, Franklin, and Muskego

West Allis, Wisconsin, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Speedy Dumps is proud to announce its expansion into Waukesha, Franklin, and Muskego, Wisconsin. As of this spring: homeowners, contractors, and property managers in these areas can now access Speedy Dumps’ same-day or next-day delivery, dumpster services. For residents, this update comes right in time for peak cleanup season.

With Milwaukee’s Project Clean & Green already fully booked for 2025, and municipal free dumpster programs exhausted in much of Waukesha and southern Milwaukee counties, residents are left searching for fast, affordable garbage dumpster alternatives. Speedy Dumps steps in to bridge the gap with flexible options that work for both short-term and long-term projects.

Available Dumpster Sizes:

10-yard, 15-yard, 20-yard, 30-yard, and 40-yard roll-off dumpsters

Ideal for everything from small garage cleanouts to major renovation projects

Who Benefits:

Homeowners tackling spring cleaning, landscaping, or moving

Contractors managing construction debris or remodeling waste

Event planners and property managers handling post-event or seasonal cleanups

How It Works:

Booking is simple. Visit https://speedydumps.com or call to select your dumpster size, schedule a drop-off and pickup, and receive upfront pricing—no hidden fees.

Residential, commercial, and multi-family properties are all eligible. No permit is required when dumpsters are placed on private driveways.

What You Can Dump:

Speedy Dumps accepts a wide variety of items, including:

Household goods, large appliances, and furniture

Construction materials like wood, glass, metal, and roofing shingles

Yard waste such as branches and brush

Junk, scrap metal, and general debris

Prohibited Items Include: liquids, oils, paints, batteries, propane, tires, hazardous materials, soil, and concrete.

With increased landfill wait times and overbooked city services, Speedy Dumps offers an efficient and local solution. If you missed municipal pickup dates, you can get your own private roll-off at affordable prices and avoid long delays.

Speedy Dumps is locally owned and operated by a Southeast Wisconsin crew that knows the area’s needs. Their commitment to dependable service and transparent pricing sets them apart from national chains.

Stay Connected:

Follow @SpeedyDumps on Facebook and Instagram for updates, fall cleanup openings, and seasonal specials.