All Electrical Training Ltd Launches Industry-Aligned Solar PV and 18th Edition Electrical Courses in Essex

Essex, United Kingdom, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd, a leading training provider in Essex, has announced the launch of new Solar PV Courses and 18th edition courses tailored to meet the evolving demands of the electrical and renewable energy sectors.

The new qualifications include the City & Guilds 2922-34 Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small Solar Photovoltaic Systems and the 2923-34 Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Small Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS). These courses are designed in line with the National Occupational Standards (NOS) and adhere to the IET Code of Practice for Grid-Connected Solar PV and EESS installations.

New Qualifications Supporting the Future of Renewable Energy

The rise in domestic and small commercial solar installations has created a clear need for electricians with verified technical knowledge. These qualifications ensure that electricians can carry out safe and compliant work aligned with the latest BS 7671 wiring regulations and MCS technical specifications. By offering both standalone and combined course options, All Electrical Training Ltd enables learners to address current and future requirements in the green energy market.

Industry Recognition and Compliance Assured

The qualifications meet the Mandatory Technical Competences (MTC) needed for certified solar PV and battery storage installers. Both 2922-34 and 2923-34 courses are aligned with MCS documentation and are being positioned for JIB ECS Gold Card recognition. Additionally, they are endorsed by TESP to carry the Electrician Plus kitemark, strengthening the professional credibility of qualified electricians.

Designed for Qualified, Practising Electricians

These specialist courses are open to electricians holding approved qualifications such as NVQ Level 3 diplomas or ECS-recognised credentials. Equivalent qualifications from Scotland and Wales are also accepted. Each course combines theory with hands-on training, focusing on real-world installation and maintenance challenges.

Course Format, Duration, and Costs

The Solar PV course (2922-34) runs over three days and is priced at £750.00 including VAT. The EESS course (2923-34) is delivered in two days for £499.00 including VAT. A combined five-day course is available for £1199.00 including VAT. All courses are conducted at AET Harris House, Cawley Hatch, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN.

Practical Assessment and Real-World Outcomes

Assessment methods include a 30-question online multiple-choice test and a practical assignment, featuring observation and oral questioning. Learners will gain the skills to design, install, test, and commission fully operational solar and battery systems in line with UK regulations.

18th Edition Courses Also Available

All Electrical Training Ltd also delivers 18th edition courses (City & Guilds 2382-22) for electricians seeking to update their qualifications to meet current wiring regulations. This two-day classroom-based course includes an on-site open book online exam. An exam-only option is also offered at the Essex training facility.

Future-Proof Your Electrical Career in Essex

Electricians looking to upgrade their skills in Solar PV Courses and 18th edition courses can now register by contacting All Electrical Training Ltd on 01279 433321. With expert-led delivery and full compliance with industry standards, these qualifications provide a reliable path to success in the evolving electrical landscape.