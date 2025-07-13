RPost Unveils RAPTOR™ AI Framework to Combat Cyber Threats with Intelligent Security Agents

RPost launches RAPTOR™ AI at RSA and ILTA EVOLVE, enabling rapid deployment of intelligent agents to preempt threats, leaks, and digital transaction risks.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global innovator in intelligent content security, has introduced its groundbreaking RAPTOR™ AI Agent Framework at the RSA Conference and ILTA EVOLVE. RAPTOR™ overlays RPost’s robust content platforms—spanning email security, compliance, and digital transaction management—with an advanced AI layer that enables the creation of intelligent assistants and autonomous security agents. These agents generate insights from previously untapped metadata and take real-time action to prevent breaches, impersonation attacks, and data leaks—even across third-party systems.

At the core of RAPTOR™ lies a mission to transform AI into a proactive defender against modern cyber threats. Capabilities like Eavesdropping™ AI and Auto-Lock™ showcase how RAPTOR™ preemptively neutralizes threats by detecting reconnaissance and instantly locking sensitive content, regardless of where it resides. With strong recognition from Aragon Research—including the “Innovation Award for Content Security” and a leadership spot in its 2025 Digital Transaction Management Globe™—RPost’s RAPTOR™ is setting a new standard for agile, AI-powered security solutions tailored to meet enterprise-specific vulnerabilities.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-unveils-its-raptor-ai-agent-framework

