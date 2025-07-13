RPost Unveils RAPTOR™ AI Framework to Combat Cyber Threats with Intelligent Security Agents

At the core of RAPTOR™ lies a mission to transform AI into a proactive defender against modern cyber threats. Capabilities like Eavesdropping™ AI and Auto-Lock™ showcase how RAPTOR™ preemptively neutralizes threats by detecting reconnaissance and instantly locking sensitive content, regardless of where it resides. With strong recognition from Aragon Research—including the “Innovation Award for Content Security” and a leadership spot in its 2025 Digital Transaction Management Globe™—RPost’s RAPTOR™ is setting a new standard for agile, AI-powered security solutions tailored to meet enterprise-specific vulnerabilities.