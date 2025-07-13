Shreekant Patil Conducts Capacity Building Workshop With MCED

Maharashtra, India, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, MACCIA, NIMA committee chairman, a renowned trainer, mentor, and consultant specializing in MSMEs, Startups, and exports, successfully conducted a training workshop under the Capacity Building Residential Entrepreneurship Development Programme (REDP) for SC-ST communities from North Maharashtra with MCED Nashik.

The workshop, aimed at empowering men and women with the knowledge required to establish and grow their own businesses, took place on July 11th, 2025, at Khadi India — Khadi Gramodyog, Trambyak Vidya Mandir, Nashik (Govt. of India).

Shreekant Patil Conducts Entrepreneurship Workshop at Khadi India with MECD, Nashik

The workshop was organized by the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) Nashik, with support from the District Industries Centre (DIC) Nashik. The session underscored the importance of building sustainable businesses in rural and semi-urban areas and how the government’s various schemes can significantly aid these initiatives.

Maharashtra Government Industries Directorate, Mumbai, sponsored and organized by the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre (MCED) with DIC Nashik, and in collaboration with the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI), Mumbai, conducted the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Special Group Promotion Scheme. The 45-days free Residential Entrepreneurship Development Program was held for SC-ST communities from June 10 to July 25, 2025.

Shreekant Patil Capacity Building-Women Empowerment with MCED Nashik

The day-long workshop was divided into two sessions; each focused on different aspects of entrepreneurship and MSME development. The first session, which ran from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM, was specifically tailored for women participants. This session covered essential topics, such as setting up Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the support mechanisms available for MSMEs, and the process of obtaining the ZED (Zero Defect, Zero Effect) Certification. During this session, Shreekant Patil elaborated on the Stand-Up India Scheme, emphasizing how women entrepreneurs can benefit from government support and funding to establish and grow their businesses. Shreekant Patil stressed his commitment to empowering women by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to achieve business success.

The second session, held from 2:15 PM to 6:00 PM, was open to all participants and focused on the StartUp and StandUp India Schemes, along with government support available for entrepreneurs. The session also covered the steps involved in setting up successful startups.

Shreekant Patil at Khadi India, conducting entrepreneurship workshop with MCED

A total over 80 enthusiastic participants from Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon attended the sessions, with an exceptional level of women participation. The active involvement of women in both sessions showcased their eagerness to learn and engage in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Both sessions concluded with a Question & Answer segment, allowing the participants to clarify doubts and gain personalized advice.

Shreekant Patil, who brings years of experience and expertise in mentoring startups and MSMEs, shared his knowledge on setting up small businesses, accessing government schemes, and the intricacies of running a successful enterprise. His practical approach, coupled with his ability to simplify complex topics, resonated with the participants, motivating them to take actionable steps toward business establishment.

Shreekant Patil, committed to furthering entrepreneurship, assured the participants that he would offer continued support in helping them establish their small businesses. He also guided them on how to access government subsidies and schemes from DIC to promote business growth.

“I am particularly proud of the high participation of women in this workshop. The Stand-Up India Scheme is a vital resource for women entrepreneurs, and I believe that with the right support, they can succeed in their ventures. I am committed to helping all participants, especially women, to build sustainable businesses and access the government funding available to them,” said Shreekant Patil.

The initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Start-Up and Stand-Up India Schemes, aiming to foster innovation, employment, and sustainable business practices among underrepresented communities, particularly women.

About Shreekant Patil

Shreekant Patil, committee chairman at NIMA, MACCIA, is a leading trainer and mentor specializing in MSME development, startup coaching, and exports. With years of hands-on experience, he helps entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of setting up and managing successful businesses. As a consultant and trainer, Shreekant Patil has empowered hundreds of individuals and communities to achieve their business goals.