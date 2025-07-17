Monosodium Glutamate Market Expands with Rising Demand in the Food Industry

The global monosodium glutamate (MSG) market size was estimated at USD 5.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, the rising consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods, and MSG’s cost-effective capability to deliver an intense umami flavor.

The expanding middle class in Asia and changing dietary habits are further contributing to the rising demand. Countries like China, Thailand, and Vietnam are prominent consumers, reflecting significant household and industrial usage. The global adoption of MSG in international foodservice chains and packaged snacks is further fueling the market’s momentum. However, despite strong consumption trends, the market faces restraints due to growing health concerns. Scientific research has linked excessive MSG intake to metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and even cancer, attributing these effects to mechanisms like oxidative stress, pancreatic beta cell damage, insulin resistance, and hypothalamic lesions. These findings have led to public caution and increased regulatory oversight, particularly in Western markets.

Nevertheless, opportunities remain strong, especially in emerging economies where the demand for cost-efficient flavor enhancers in mass food production is increasing. There’s also scope for innovation in developing modified MSG variants or low-sodium alternatives that retain taste-enhancing properties while addressing health-related apprehensions. The growing popularity of plant-based and processed food categories presents additional avenues for MSG application and market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.6% in 2024.

China led the Asia Pacific MSG market with a 44.4% revenue share in 2024.

By form, the powder form of MSG held the largest share at 60.8% in 2024.

By application, noodles, soups, and broths represented the largest segment, with a 38.1% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.89 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Monosodium Glutamate Company Insights

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a pioneer and global leader in the MSG market. Known for commercializing MSG under its flagship AJI-NO-MOTO brand since 1909, the company operates in over 30 countries and has expanded its production facilities in regions such as Brazil, Vietnam, and Thailand. Ajinomoto also established a sustainable MSG facility in the U.S., aligning with consumer demand for ethically sourced ingredients. Its consumer education initiatives, like the “Know MSG” campaign, aim to counter misinformation and promote MSG’s benefits.

Other emerging players include Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co., and Shandong Xinle Monosodium Glutamate Limited Company.

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., based in Qingdao, China, stands out among these with a production capacity of 200,000 tons annually under brands such as “999” and “Junma.” The company relies on advanced microbial fermentation and a strong grain-based supply chain, meeting international quality standards and serving markets across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Key Monosodium Gltamate Companies

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

COFCO

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd

Fufeng Group

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd

Gremount International Company Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co.

Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co.

Shandong Xinle Monosodium Glutamate Limited Company

Conclusion

The global monosodium glutamate market is poised for stable growth driven by demand from emerging markets, evolving food consumption patterns, and cost-effective flavor solutions. While health-related concerns and regulatory scrutiny may pose challenges, innovation in healthier MSG alternatives, sustainable production, and expanding applications across plant-based and processed foods are expected to unlock new growth opportunities. As major players consolidate their positions through technological advancements and regional expansion, the MSG market is likely to maintain a resilient trajectory through 2030.