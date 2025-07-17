Mushroom Drinks Market Expands with Rising Demand for Functional Wellness Beverages

The global mushroom drinks market size was estimated at USD 3.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Mushroom drinks are rapidly gaining traction in the functional beverages sector, where consumers are increasingly pursuing health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

This market includes a broad array of products such as mushroom coffee, teas, elixirs, and other beverages infused with medicinal mushrooms like reishi, lion’s mane, chaga, and cordyceps. Key drivers contributing to this market’s growth include rising consumer health awareness, continuous innovation in product offerings, and the growing demand for natural and organic alternatives—factors anticipated to fuel mushroom drink demand throughout the forecast period.

A major growth factor is the increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers. As awareness grows about the potential health benefits of medicinal mushrooms, demand for functional beverages has surged. Medicinal mushrooms are associated with various health advantages, including immune support, improved cognitive function, anti-inflammatory effects, and stress relief.

Lion’s mane, for example, is known for its neuroprotective capabilities and its role in enhancing cognitive performance and memory. Studies indicate that it may stimulate nerve cell growth, potentially aiding in the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly incorporating lion’s mane-infused drinks into their routines to support brain health. Likewise, reishi mushrooms—referred to as the “mushroom of immortality”—are recognized for their adaptogenic properties that help the body manage stress. With growing mental health awareness, demand for reishi-infused beverages continues to rise.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global mushroom drinks market with a revenue share of 40.29% in 2023.

By product, the mushroom coffee segment led the market, with a revenue share of 76.45% in 2023.

By form, the powdered form segment led the market, with a revenue share of 85.22% in 2023.

By distribution channel, sales through hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for a revenue share of 35.85% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.70 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.78 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Mushroom Drinks Company Insights

The global mushroom drinks industry is marked by the presence of both established and emerging players. Manufacturers continue to roll out new products across formats—coffees, teas, elixirs, and ready-to-drink beverages—to attract health-focused consumers. Pioneering brands like Four Sigmatic have introduced innovative mushroom coffees, merging the popularity of coffee with the functional benefits of mushrooms. Additionally, companies are incorporating diverse mushroom types, including reishi, lion’s mane, chaga, and cordyceps, each known for specific health benefits. Some formulations even combine multiple mushroom types to maximize health advantages, offering benefits such as stress reduction, immune support, and enhanced mental clarity.

Key Mushroom Drinks Companies

Four Sigmatic Foods, Inc.

MUD\WTR, Inc.

Laird Superfood, Inc.

Odyssey Wellness LLC

Peak State Coffee, Inc.

Tamim Teas Company

RYZE Superfoods, LLC

Mushroom Cups International

Real Mushrooms

NeuRoast Company

La Republica Superfoods

Conclusion

The mushroom drinks market is gaining solid momentum as part of the broader health and wellness trend. With a notable rise in consumer interest toward functional and plant-based beverages, the market is set for steady growth. Backed by clinical claims, increasing mental health awareness, and a strong shift toward organic and sustainable options, mushroom drinks are well-positioned to evolve from a niche category into a mainstream beverage choice over the coming years.