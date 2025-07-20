U.S. food industry ranking 2025

Santa Clara, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The new industry rating for U.S. food 2025 has just been released by RealRate.

These are the top three companies in the 2025 U.S. food rankings, measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

J&J Snack Foods Corp – 207.37 %

Lifeway foods – 202.90 %

Tyson Foods – 202.03 %

The complete rating of 29 companies in the U.S. food industry is published on RealRate website https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2025-us-food/

7 companies achieved the sought-after ‘Top-Rated’ seal.

Founded in 1971, J&J Snack Foods Corp is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. J&J’s billion-dollar portfolio has been anchored by strong brand recognition, diversified product lines, and strategic growth, which position the brand as a key player in snacks and frozen novelties across foodservice and retail channels. In Q1 2025, J&J Snack Foods reported 4.1% revenue growth.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. is an American public company specializing in probiotic-rich dairy products, best known for its flagship drinkable kefir. Founded in 1986, Lifeway distributes various dairy products across U.S. grocery chains and through selected international markets, including Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, UAE, and France. In 2025, Lifeway Foods stands as a Morton Grove-based leader in fermented dairy beverages, with nearly $190 million in annual revenues and $93.7 million in assets.

Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States. It is a leading global food processing company—America’s largest processor of chicken, beef, and pork, supplying major retailers and fast-food chains worldwide. For fiscal year 2025, Tyson Foods generated approximately $53.6 billion in revenue with first-quarter net sales of about $13.62 billion. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s total assets stood at $36.28 billion, a slight decline from ~$37.1 billion in 2024.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The U.S. food industry in 2025 is robust, evolving, and resilient, growing at ~4–7% annually across its sectors. The U.S. foodservice sector alone is estimated at US $1.12 trillion in 2025, with a strong projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR of 7.3%) through 2035.

The broader U.S. foodservice industry employs roughly 15.7 million people, about 10% of total national employment, expanding to 15.9 million by end‑2025, with over 200,000 new jobs added annually. The workforce is youth-heavy (60% under 35) and female-majority (∼55%), with high turnover (~80%) and significant hiring/training costs. However, labor shortages persist, particularly in agriculture, processing, and front-line foodservice—exacerbated by demographic aging, low immigration, and prior pandemic-driven exits.

The U.S. food industry has been going through some changes due to the changing industry trends. Customers are increasingly demanding organic, plant-based products, and the plant-based meat market is expected to be at $35B by 2027. And the studies show that food manufacturing will be increasingly adopting robotics, AI, and smart supply chain solutions (like blockchain and 3D food printing) to improve efficiency and transparency.

In terms of the future outlook, the U.S. food industry has a strong long-term growth, fueled by convenience, personalization, digital/in-store hybrid models, and sustainability. Automation and tech adoption will be essential to fill labor gaps and maintain margins while regulatory dynamics and food safety will still remain as critical operational priorities.

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

