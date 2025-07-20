Baker Law Group Opens New Fort Collins Office, Expands Legal Services in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC, a trusted Colorado law firm focused on family law, real estate, business law, and litigation, has officially opened a new office in Fort Collins to better serve clients in Larimer County and across Northern Colorado.

The new location at 300 Boardwalk Dr #6B, Fort Collins, CO 80525 marks a strategic step in the firm’s statewide growth.

“We’re excited to bring our experience and client-focused approach to Fort Collins,” said Jereme Baker, CEO and Managing Attorney of Baker Law Group, PLLC. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal representation where it’s needed most.”

Baker Law Group offers comprehensive legal services in Fort Collins, including:

Divorce and family law



Estate Planning

Criminal Defense

Real estate contract review and disputes

Business formation, contracts, and litigation

General civil litigation and trial work

With a reputation for responsiveness, strategic advocacy, and real results, the firm brings seasoned legal professionals to support individuals, families, and business owners throughout the region.

To learn more about legal services in Fort Collins or schedule a consultation, visit:

https://jbakerlawgroup.com/fort-collins-attorneys/

About Baker Law Group, PLLC



Baker Law Group is a full-service law firm serving clients across Colorado, with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, and now Fort Collins. The firm is known for its practical, results-focused approach in high-stakes legal matters, offering tailored strategies in family law, real estate, business, and litigation.

Media Contact:



Baker Law Group, PLLC

Phone: (303) 862-4564

https://jbakerlawgroup.com/contact-us/