RPost CEO Zafar Khan Named Among Top 100 Global Legal Tech Leaders by Citytech Magazine

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — RPost US Inc., a pioneer in secure email services, announced that CEO Zafar Khan has been named one of Citytech Magazine’s Global Tech Leaders Top 100. The London-based legal technology publication recognized Khan for his innovative leadership in advancing legal email standards, and also honored RPost as a top technology vendor to watch in 2007. The selection, based on peer nominations from over 2,000 legal tech professionals worldwide, highlights leaders making a substantial impact on the legal field.

Citytech Editor Karen Jones praised RPost’s Registered Email™ service for delivering simplicity and certainty to legal communications. Offering verifiable proof of email delivery, content, and timing, RPost’s service eliminates the need for software downloads or passwords, while maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality. Zafar Khan expressed gratitude for the recognition, reaffirming the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the legal and business sectors.