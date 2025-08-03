DorMar Home Services Expands to Offer Comprehensive Home Service Solutions in Ohio

Newark, Ohio, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — DorMar Home Services, a trusted name in home HVAC solutions in central Ohio since 1962, proudly announces the expansion of its service offerings in Ohio to include a full suite of home maintenance and improvement solutions. Building on its legacy of exceptional heating and cooling services, DorMar now provides plumbing, electrical, indoor air quality, appliance service, radon testing and mitigation, water filtration, and water heater services, ensuring Ohio homeowners have a single, reliable partner for all their home needs.

This comprehensive expansion reflects DorMar’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and transparent service to maintain the comfort, safety, and efficiency of homes across central Ohio. While the company also operates in Southwest Florida, those locations focus exclusively on HVAC services, with the full range of offerings available only in Ohio.

“Our goal is to simplify home maintenance for our customers,” said Steven Brewer, General Manager of DorMar Home Services. “By expanding our services to cover everything from plumbing and electrical to radon testing and water filtration, we’re making it easier for Ohio homeowners to keep their homes in top condition with one trusted provider. It’s about peace of mind and quality you can count on.”

The expanded service offerings include:

Heating and Cooling: Expert installation, repair, and maintenance of furnaces, air conditioners, and heat pumps.

Plumbing: Comprehensive maintenance and repairs for faucets, toilets, pipes, backflow prevention, and more.

Electrical: Safe and reliable electrical repairs, upgrades, and installations, including whole house surge protection, whole house generators, smart home installations, and emergency electrical repairs.

Indoor Air Quality: Solutions to improve air purity in homes, including air purifiers and ventilation system; humidity control solutions, UV-C whole house air purification, iWave-C Air purifier, and whole house duct cleaning.

Appliance Service: Maintenance and repair for household appliances to extend their lifespan. Includes oven and range repair; refrigerator and freezer repair; clothes washer and dryer repair; and dryer vent cleaning.

Radon Testing & Mitigation: Testing and solutions to protect homes from harmful radon gas. Licensed by the Ohio Department of Health.

Water Filtration: Systems to ensure clean, safe drinking water.

Water Heaters: Installation, repair, and maintenance for efficient hot water supply, including gas and electric water tanks, and tankless water heaters.

To further enhance homeowner convenience, DorMar offers both a Home Comfort Membership (HVAC Maintenance Package) and Appliance Maintenance Package. These programs provide regular maintenance to keep systems running efficiently, catch issues early, and extend equipment life. “Our maintenance packages are a ‘smash hit’ with customers,” Brewer added. “They offer peace of mind, knowing that their HVAC systems and appliances are serviced proactively, reducing the risk of unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs.”

DorMar’s expanded services are supported by licensed and experienced technicians who undergo regular training to stay current with industry advancements. The company’s commitment to quality is reflected in its A+ Better Business Bureau rating, a 4.7-star Google rating with over 1,000 reviews, and recognition as a “Top Team Contractor” by Rheem and Coleman.

“Ohio homeowners deserve a partner they can trust for all their home maintenance needs,” Brewer said. “Our expanded services and maintenance packages are designed to save time, reduce stress, and protect the value of our customers’ homes.”

DorMar’s full suite of services is available immediately at all Ohio locations. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a service call or inquire about the Home Comfort Membership and Appliance Maintenance Package to experience DorMar’s comprehensive approach to home care.

About DorMar Home Services

DorMar Home Services, founded in 1962 by Frank A. Brewer in Newark, Ohio, is a family-run business now led by his grandsons, Steven and Greg Brewer II. Offering HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home services in Ohio, DorMar provides same-day service, emergency repairs, and preventive maintenance. Recognized as a “Top Team Contractor” by Rheem and Coleman, DorMar holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.7-star Google rating with over 1,000 customer reviews.

