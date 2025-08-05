Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Grows with Robotic Tech

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size was estimated at USD 31,650.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63,045.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The growing adoption of surgical robots has transformed the landscape of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), with increasing acceptance among surgeons worldwide.

The cost-effectiveness of minimally invasive procedures, which deliver outcomes comparable to traditional open surgeries while reducing hospitalization and recovery time, is enhancing value for both patients and insurance providers. This economic benefit continues to drive broader adoption across healthcare systems.

In addition, a steady rise in product launches and regulatory approvals is expected to fuel market expansion. For example, in December 2022, Abbott launched Navitor, a transcatheter aortic valve implantation system with significant potential in the treatment of aortic stenosis.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the market are forming strong partnerships with manufacturers and suppliers to maintain a consistent global supply chain. Strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, are being pursued to strengthen market presence. For instance, in February 2023, Encision Inc. entered a Proof of Concept Services Agreement with Vicarious Surgical Inc., aimed at enhancing precision, control, and visualization in robotic-assisted MIS. Similarly, New View Surgical, Inc. secured USD 12.1 million in Series funding in November 2022 to support the commercialization of its VisionPort System.

Key Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Companies

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineer AG

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Depuy Synthes

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Conclusion

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is poised for steady growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing procedural volumes, and cost-efficiency benefits. The market is further bolstered by new product developments and strategic partnerships among key players. As healthcare systems continue to prioritize improved patient outcomes with lower risks and shorter recovery times, the adoption of MIS instruments will play a vital role in shaping the future of surgical care globally.