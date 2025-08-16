Transform Real Estate Engagement with SMS Marketing: Fast, Personalized and Compliant

Katy, TX, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Real estate agents and teams are embracing SMS marketing—and with good reason. According to the National Association of Realtors, a whopping 95 % of professionals now leverage text messaging to communicate effectively with clients.

Why SMS is Revolutionizing Real Estate Outreach:

Instant Delivery & High Open Rates: Messages are seen within minutes, making SMS ideal for sending new listings, open house invites, and appointment reminders.

Targeted & Personalized: Real estate pros can segment contacts by location, budget, or buying/selling intent for tailored messaging.

Cost-Effective & Efficient: SMS is more affordable than traditional mail or print ads, yet often more impactful.

Improved Engagement & Lead Capture: Offer gated content like home valuations in exchange for numbers; follow up, negotiate, and nurture leads—all through two-way texting.

Real-World Use Cases That Work:

Open House Alerts: Send invitations instantly to spark urgency.

Listing Details: Share property photos, videos, links, or QR codes directly via text.

Appointment Reminders: Reduce no-shows with timely and personalized nudges.

Post-Meeting Touchpoints: Follow up, gather feedback, or request referrals.

Negotiation Updates: Send offer and counteroffer updates quickly and seamlessly.

About Falkon SMS:

Falkon SMS powers mobile-first marketing for real estate—no new hardware, no hidden costs. Text-enable existing landlines or VoIP numbers instantly. Manage group texts, auto-replies, MMS, two-way communication, shared inboxes, and scheduling all within one seamless platform.

Ready to see it in action?

