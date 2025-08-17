Folsom, CA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Champion Online Marketing, a premier digital marketing agency serving the greater Sacramento area, today announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Local SEO services. This innovative offering is specifically designed to help local businesses in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, and Rancho Cordova achieve prominent visibility within Google’s new AI Overviews and adapt to the rise of conversational search.

As search engines increasingly integrate generative AI, the way customers find local businesses is fundamentally changing. Traditional SEO methods are no longer sufficient to guarantee top placement. Champion Online Marketing’s new service directly addresses this shift by optimizing a business’s online presence to be the primary source for AI-generated answers and conversational queries.

“The future of search isn’t just about keywords; it’s about becoming the definitive answer to a customer’s question,” said Chad Nelson, Founder and President of Champion Online Marketing. “Our AI-Powered Local SEO ensures that when someone in Folsom asks their phone for ‘the best plumber for a leaky pipe,’ our client is the one recommended in the AI

summary. We are moving our clients from being just a listing on a page to being the authoritative answer, which is a game-changer for local revenue.”

The new service suite focuses on proactively building a business’s authority for the specific types of questions AI models use to formulate answers. Key features include:

Developing a comprehensive set of questions and answers for a client’s GBP, using conversational language that mirrors how real customers search and speak. This directly feeds Google’s AI with relevant, branded information. Content Tailored for AI Overviews: Creating and structuring website content and Q&As specifically engineered to be sourced by Google for its generative AI summaries, positioning clients as the go-to experts in their field.

Creating and structuring website content and Q&As specifically engineered to be sourced by Google for its generative AI summaries, positioning clients as the go-to experts in their field. Conversational Query Strategy: Analyzing and targeting long-tail, conversational queries that are becoming more common with voice search and AI assistants, ensuring visibility in this growing search segment.

This service is crucial for service-based and brick-and-mortar businesses in competitive markets like Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, and Rancho Cordova. By optimizing for AI-driven search, Champion Online Marketing provides its clients with a significant advantage, capturing high-intent customers at the exact moment they are looking to make a decision.

About Champion Online Marketing:

Champion Online Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency based in Folsom, CA. With a strong focus on driving measurable results, the company offers a full suite of services, including Local SEO, Google Ads management, Social Media Marketing, and professional Website Design. Champion Online Marketing is dedicated to helping local businesses in Folsom and the greater Sacramento area increase their online visibility, generate more leads, and achieve massive success.

