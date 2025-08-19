Metering Pump Market Growth Driven by Rising Water and Wastewater Treatment

The global metering pump market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2030. Market growth is being driven by technological advancements and increasing demand from end-use industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemical, and pharmaceutical.

Growing emphasis on precise chemical dosing across industries for improved process efficiency and product quality is further boosting the adoption of metering pumps.

Metering pumps, a type of positive displacement pump, are designed to deliver precise volumes of fluid under pressure, handling a wide range of viscosities. They are critical in applications requiring consistent flow, making them indispensable in chemical, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries.

In the U.S., rising demand for clean water is a major growth driver, with metering pumps being widely used in water & wastewater treatment for accurate chemical dosing to eliminate contaminants and impurities. Additionally, expansion in the chemical processing, petrochemical, and food industries is contributing to increased adoption.

The industry is also witnessing a shift toward energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Manufacturers are integrating variable frequency drives (VFDs), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and digital control systems into pump designs, enhancing efficiency and precision. Customization for handling corrosive, viscous, and acidic fluids further strengthens their applications across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2023.

The Middle East and Africa region is projected to register the second highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By type, the diaphragm pump segment dominated with a revenue share of 55.5% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2030.

By end-use, the water & wastewater segment held the largest revenue share of 23.1% in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Metering Pump Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 6.3 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.9 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The metering pump market is competitive, with leading players focusing on R&D, modular designs, and advanced diaphragm pumps. Strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and regional expansions are being pursued to strengthen market presence. For example, in July 2023, Grundfos Holding A/S acquired Metasphere, a leading smart sewer solutions provider, to enhance its portfolio in pumps and hydraulic systems.

Key Metering Pump Companies:

IDEX Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Dover Corporation

ProMinent

Grundfos Holding A/S

SEKO S.P.A.

Milton Roy Company

SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH

Verder Group

Yamada Corporation

LEWA GmbH

Moyno Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Wanner Engineering, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global metering pump market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand from water & wastewater treatment, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. With rising emphasis on energy efficiency, precision, and sustainability, manufacturers are investing in advanced technologies and customized solutions to meet industry-specific requirements. Regional expansion, strategic partnerships, and product innovation are expected to remain crucial in shaping the competitive landscape, positioning metering pumps as a critical component in industrial growth worldwide.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com/