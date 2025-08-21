Sober.Buzz Adds Second Podcast, “Spreading the Good BUZZ”, All While Josh and Heidi Tied the Knot

Austin, TX, 2025-08-21 — /EPR Network/ — The “Swarm Up” Podcast with Josh, Heidi and Cassie Premiered August 15th and Airs Weekly Every Friday. The “Spreading the Good BUZZ” Podcast Hosted by Josh and Heidi Airs a Bonus Episode August 23rd “77 Convictions to Sober from Across the Pond”. Cassie’s Buzz Blog Launched with Two Series; Love Letter From The Fire and Toolbox Truths. Subscribers and Followers Continue to Mount. Josh and Heidi Wed in Austin and Take Pictures at Iconic Landmarks.

Global growth of the Sober.Buzz Community is nearing 100,000 with 34,000+ YouTube subscribers, 25,000+ Instagram followers, 22,000+ LinkedIn connections across four accounts with additional followers on Facebook, TikTok. Across platforms Sober.Buzz content has been viewed 71,000,000+ times in 43+ countries.

As the Sober.Buzz Real, Raw, Authentic approach gains traction the team has added the “Swarm Up” with Josh, Heidi and Cassie. A weekly podcast airing every Friday on the Sober.Buzz YouTube channel @SoberBuzzPodcast. The trio discuss their lives in recovery, the ups and downs they experienced that week and whatever else is on their minds.

“Swarm Up”: Josh believes Melody Beattie wrote “Codependent No More” about him! The ladies agree!



Cassie’s Buzz Blog brings the perspective of a single mother in recovery to the community. She has two series currently running; “Love Letter from the Fire” are letters to her children as proof she is their even when she unable to physically be present for them. The next series is “Toolbox Truths” where each week she shares tools that helped her in her recovery.

The “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast airing every Monday and Thursday has its third bonus episode “77 Convictions to Sober from Across the Pond”, premiering Saturday August 23rd. The couple interview guest Charlotte Seaman from Essex, England an addict with 77 convictions now in recovery after 23 years of addiction and recent recipient of the High Sheriff Award.

Charlotte joins us from Essex England to chat about her 77 convictions. Yes 77……….



The dynamic couple has several exciting guests lined up including; Jen Hirst, founder of Lighthouse Recovery, Episode 12, airing August 25th, Quinn Lapeyre founder of CaliSober Recovery Program, Episode 14, airing September 4th, Kaylee Castleberry, Peer Recovery Coach (Heidi’s Sober Babysitter), Episode 16, airing September 11th, Sean Castleberry, Vice President of Addicts Fight Back, Episode 18, airing September 18th and Brandi Mac, Nurse Practitioner and Recovery Advocate, Episode 20 airing, September 25th.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT…We got married!



The most exciting news is Josh and Heidi got married August 15th in Austin, Texas at the Travis County Courthouse where Judge Sheppard performed the ceremony. After exchanging vows, the newlyweds celebrated at The Capitol Grille, then proceeded to have strangers take pictures of them at iconic Austin locations. For the big day Heidi wore a sundress by Anthropologie with classic Chanel pearls as a finishing touch. While Josh sported a Louis Vuitton shorts set and Jordan shoes