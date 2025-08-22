Waterproofing Membranes Market 2030: North America’s $5.6B Market

Waterproofing Membranes Market Overview

The global waterproofing membranes market was valued at USD 24.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 40.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the waste and water management sector, along with ongoing development in water conservation infrastructure.

Geographical and seasonal disparities in water precipitation have increased the need for water conservation, storage, and treatment, further fueling demand for waterproofing solutions. These membranes are widely used in various applications such as wet rooms, roofs, building foundations, retaining walls, tunnels, and water and sewage treatment plants. The growing awareness of the product’s advantages, combined with the adoption of new materials like geomembranes, is expected to support sustained demand throughout the forecast period.

In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the regional market due to rapid industrialization and the surge in construction projects and residential developments. This growth is particularly boosting demand for sheet membranes, which are also favored for extending the life of building paintwork.

Additional factors contributing to market expansion include low production costs and increasing mining activities across several regions. The growing emphasis on wastewater treatment is also expected to boost the use of waterproofing membranes in infrastructure projects.

However, the market faces some challenges. One is the shortage of skilled professionals capable of selecting and applying the appropriate membrane types for demanding structures like basements, decks, and marine vessels. Additionally, fluctuating raw material prices—particularly for bitumen and polypropylene derived from crude oil—can impact product pricing and limit market growth.

Furthermore, regulatory standards govern the manufacturing and use of waterproofing membranes. For instance, applications in residential wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries must comply with AS/NZS 4858:2004, which specifies the design and testing requirements for wet area membranes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific was the leading regional market in 2023, accounting for 32.3% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in countries such as China and India. Urban congestion from this growth is boosting domestic water demand, enhancing the need for waterproofing applications. Additionally, expanding roofing and waste management sectors further support regional growth.

Central & South America is expected to experience a CAGR of 8.4% (by volume) from 2024 to 2030.

In terms of product segmentation, liquid applied membranes led the market in 2023, contributing over 64.1% of global revenue. Their popularity stems from advantages such as lower costs and ease of installation.

The building structure application segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% in revenue over the forecast period. The growth is largely due to rising usage in structures for protection across varying temperatures, along with increasing adoption of sheet membranes for flooring solutions in buildings.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 24.54 Billion

: USD 24.54 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection : USD 40.15 Billion

: USD 40.15 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 8.5%

: 8.5% Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Competitive Insights

The waterproofing membranes market is characterized by strong competition, with companies increasingly pursuing vertical integration—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing—to enhance competitiveness. Strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, capacity expansions, and strategic partnerships are being used to grow global market presence.

Many manufacturers utilize dedicated distribution networks to establish differentiation and maintain a strategic edge in the value chain.

Notable Corporate Developments:

In January 2023, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisition of Brazil’s Matchem, along with a pending acquisition of Egypt’s IDP Chemicals, to strengthen its position in construction chemicals as part of its High-Performance Solutions division.

In May 2023, ALCHIMICA introduced its Humidity Activated Accelerator Technology (HAA) by combining ACCELERATOR-3000A with HYPERDESMO. This innovation enables the formation of defect-free membranes with excellent elastomeric and mechanical properties.

Key Waterproofing Membranes Companies

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc Ltd

Alchimica Building Chemicals

Maris Polymers

Isomat S.A.

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Conclusion

The global waterproofing membranes market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand for water management infrastructure, expanding construction activities, and heightened awareness of the product’s functional benefits. While challenges such as skill shortages and volatile raw material costs exist, strong technological innovation and strategic expansion by leading players are helping the market stay on a high-growth trajectory. The Asia Pacific region, supported by infrastructural investment and urban development, will remain a key driver through 2030.