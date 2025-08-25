DDi added more AI Agents to enhance Regulatory Strategy, Planning, and Project Actions

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, USA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — New AI-powered agents deliver regulatory insights, impact analysis, and smarter planning for life sciences.

To it’s existing AI Agents, DDi added more covering Strategy, Planning, Intel, Projects and Actions, introducing specialized agents designed to streamline regulatory compliance, assess business impacts, and strengthen strategic planning. These intelligent tools empower life sciences to navigate regulatory complexity with confidence.

Regulatory Insights Agent:

Tracks evolving global regulations in real time

Provides clear, AI-curated summaries for compliance teams

Reduces risk by ensuring leaders stay ahead of policy changes

Regulatory Impact Agent:

Analyzes how regulatory changes affect operations, markets, and strategy

Delivers scenario-based impact assessments

Helps organizations proactively adjust strategies to remain compliant and competitive

Planning Agent:

Transforms static plans into dynamic, AI-powered roadmaps

Supports forecasting, resource optimization, and scenario planning

Aligns strategy with execution for measurable results

Together, these AI Agents create an integrated framework that enhances decision-making, strengthens compliance, and drives business agility in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“Organizations today face mounting regulatory pressures alongside the need for faster planning cycles,” said Mahesh Malneedi, CTO at DDi. “Our AI Agents simplify complexity, turning challenges into opportunities for smarter growth.”

With its growing suite of AI Agents, DDi continues to deliver intelligent, adaptable solutions that help enterprises thrive at the intersection of regulation, strategy, and execution.

Learn more about DDi’s AI Agents here: https://www.ddismart.com/ai-agents/

About DDi

DDi, a Makro Group company, is a Life Sciences-focused software products and solutions provider. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, with offices in the UK, India, and Singapore, we deliver smarter technology and AI-driven solutions for enterprise-level Clinical Development, Regulatory, and Safety domains. Our innovative technology products and automation solutions cater to organizations of all sizes, from global Top 1000 Life Sciences companies to emerging small and mid-sized firms.